6 Lessons That Prove That Ryan Reynolds Is The Greatest Marketer Alive

Whether you realize it or not, a huge aspect of an actor’s popularity depends on how well he sells himself. Kanye West can say something contradictory on every topic, and John Cena’s love for K-pop is not just a coincidence. To make a successful career, actors must establish a strong connection with the audience not only in the theater, but also through their personality. And Ryan Reynolds is one of those actors who own this art.

From creating a blockbuster acting mostly like himself to creating fake beef with Hugh Jackman to promote his brand, the actor knows what works. And the fact that the actor is 70% handsome and 30% satirical, just works in his favor. But, contrary to popular belief, acting is not the only thing an actor does. Reynolds is a brilliant investor and an even more brilliant marketer. The Deadpool actor knows what his assets are, and he knows how to profit from them. Here are all the cases when Reynolds showed that he is a brilliant marketer, and proved that business does not always have to be serious.

Why is Ryan Reynolds the greatest marketing man alive?

1. When did Ryan Reynolds use his wife’s Best friend to make money

The fact that Taylor Swift is friends with Blake Lively is not news. The daughter of Reynolds and Lively even starred in a cameo role in a track from the Grammy-winning artist’s album. And being a marketing genius, Reynolds knew how to profit from it.

Around the time talk of re-recording Taylor Swift’s old songs was in full swing, Reynolds released “2020: A Match Made in Hell.” And there was a re-recorded version of Swift’s most iconic song, Love Story. The actor not only didn’t pay anyone who stole Taylor Swift’s music, but also made a brilliant Match advertisement.

2. Deadpool actor owns shares

If you thought that Reynolds made every effort (pun intended) to Match.com just to make a wonderful advertisement, then you were wrong. Reynolds is also on the board of directors of the dating site.

In addition, the actor also owns Mint Mobile and Aviation, which, thanks to Reynolds’ advertising, have become popular even outside the West.

3. Ryan Reynolds believes in “fast advertising”

The Deadpool actor knows how fast trends are changing in the era of social networks. And they talked about fast advertising, which basically means using everything that creates hype at the moment and including it in your advertising.

Took some creative liberties but it sticks pretty close to the source material. Just added Mint Mobile and changed ‘honey’ to ‘money’ really… pic.twitter.com/OaexQ7IeEm — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 2, 2022

For example, when they used Monica Ruiz from a Peloton ad in an Aviation Gin ad for 36 hours. Another great example is when he used Winnie the Pooh to create Winnie the Pooh for a Mint Mobile ad, the day it went public.

4. Do Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman really hate each other?

Given their funny personalities, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are two personalities that viewers just can’t get enough of. They decided to use what they do best, not to be Marvel blockbuster superheroes, but to use sarcasm to make brilliant ads that help promote each other’s companies.

The Truce video on Reynolds’ YouTube channel has gained over eleven million views. The creative punning ways that the Green Lantern actor used to pronounce Hugh should be appreciated by everyone.

5. Ryan Reynolds is the star of his own advertising

He not only helps write these funny ads, but also stars in them. So if you’re the one who started following him after People Magazine named him the sexiest man alive, you won’t be disappointed.

6. Bringing advertising posts to a new level

The “Green Lantern” actor definitely learned his lesson by spending millions on a “Laughing Man” coffee commercial for Hugh Jackman. And as a real businessman, he never makes the same mistakes.

Not all of Reynolds’ promotions feature him calling Taylor Swift or starring in Oscar-worthy productions, some just include a public letter. The case when he made sure that everyone knows that he now owns a football club called Wrexham AFC by demanding 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso cookies still remains funny.

Did you know that the actor was on the board of directors Match.com ? Let us know in the comments below.