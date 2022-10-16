6 K-Pop Idols Who Wore Braces During Active Promotion

When k-pop idols make their debut, we usually see them without signs of dental imperfections. But in most cases, they actually enlist the help of braces to fix their teeth in the days before the debut. However, there are actually a few idols who promote their groups after debuting by wearing braces!

At the same time, here are some of the idols who wore braces during active promotion.

1. ASTRO Sanha

In the early days of his debut, Sanha from ASTRO showed off his charming looks when he debuted with braces. The idol had braces even during the internship, and he took them off only a couple of months after their debut in 2016. Sanha was reportedly the first idol to have visible braces during active promotion.

2. The Joy of Red Velvet

Little is known about when Joy wore braces, but during the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) ceremony in 2017, Joy’s fan site Wonders Never Cease took a viral and legendary photo of the Red Velvet participant during the event.

In the photo, you can see Joy touching her teeth, and idol revealed that at that time she was actually picking at her braces.

3. Stray Kids I.N.

Stray Kids I.N member was one of the idols who weren’t afraid to flaunt their braces. He lit up the room with his wide smile, showing off his transparent suspenders.

I.N wore braces for a while before finally having them removed sometime in 2019. He even expressed how sad he was to take them off, as he was too attached to his braces!

4. Sehun from EXO

Did you know that Sehun wore braces during the EXO promotion? If you didn’t know, it’s because his braces were hidden behind his teeth, also known as lingual braces. Due to the fact that he had braces, fans could only notice it if he opened his mouth wide whenever he spoke or was bold.

5. TWICE Chaeyoung

Several participants of TWICE had braces, most of them chose lingual braces. But the participant Chaeyoung had standard metal braces on her lower teeth, which she discreetly hid. If you have a keen eye, you might have noticed her braces in some of TWICE’s music videos, such as “Fancy”.

6. IVE Jang Wonyoung

Before re-debuting with IVE, Jang Wonyoung wore braces on her lower teeth during Produce 48, and then during the promotion as a member of IZ*ONE. However, her braces were not often seen, as she hid them quite well!

Which of the other idols you know were promoted while they had braces?