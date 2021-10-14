6 JBL Speaker Models To Buy In 2021

JBL: Having a speaker always on hand is essential to enjoy good music with friends and family anywhere, especially if it has technologies that sync with smartphones, tablets and other Bluetooth devices. Increasingly present in the lives of consumers, these devices deliver powerful sounds and withstand hours of playback without letting the user down, being a considerable evolution of conventional devices.

With that in mind, JBL is one of the most beloved brands when it comes to performance, connection speed and integration of various items in a powerful ecosystem. With the devices, consumers have access to a series of novelties and gain much more power in audio reproduction, being able to take them to trips, parties, private meetings and more, without losing any detail of the sounds.

Below are some of the main JBL speaker models that are worth keeping an eye on in 2021.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Boombox 2 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker