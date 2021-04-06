6 gamer keyboard suggestions to upgrade the setup

With greater precision and control for various types of games, the gamer keyboard is an indispensable peripheral for those who want to raise their level in games, adding functions and a visual style that promise to transform your setup into a more professional and comfortable environment.

However, as choosing the ideal gamer keyboard model may not always be an easy task, due to the wide variety of brands and sets that are available on the market, we have separated a list of equipment that have the potential to make all the difference in your gaming experience and that certainly deserve attention.

Redragon Karura 2 Membrane Keyboard

The Karura 2 membrane keyboard is a high performance model made for demanding gamers who are passionate about design. The peripheral has RGB lighting with several available modes, in addition to 12 multimedia keys and switchable WASD keys. In addition, the gamer keyboard does not dispense with anything in terms of comfort, with waterproof design, installation without drivers and a cable that reaches almost 2 meters in total length.

Pro K3 RGB FORTREK Gamer Keyboard

With lighting control of up to 9 light modes through voice command, the FORTREK keyboard is an advanced and futuristic wireless model. The peripheral has 12 multimedia keys and full compatibility with the main operating systems on the market, making it ideal for those looking for precision, response time and efficiency for their games.

HyperX Mars Mechanical Keyboard

Model of one of the reference brands in the market, the HyperX Mars keyboard has the most advanced lighting technology in the segment, and brings RGB backlighting with total possibility of customization via Genesis software, on the PC. Stylish, the equipment has a brushed aluminum alloy surface and dustproof switches, in addition to a super comfortable wrist support that fills the entire length of the keyboard.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

The advanced G213 Prodigy keyboard from Logitech is one of the most complete models in the category, being manufactured for both games and other activities. Durable and spill-resistant, it comes as a system with RGB lighting zones that supports more than 16 million colors, with multimedia keys for quick access to various contents and an efficiency four times greater than the competitors. In addition, the keyboard comes with handrests and the possibility to adjust the tilt, ensuring comfort for hours of daily use.

Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G613 wireless keyboard combines an intelligent connectivity system with comfort and precision at the time of games, bringing high performance to the gamer audience through mechanical keys, including six programmable G keys. The equipment has an excellent durability, and with only two batteries it has a useful period of up to 18 months, with lights indicating the different battery levels.

Its highlight is the LIGHTSPEED connection, which solves latency and stability problems with incredible efficiency, with possibilities of USB or Bluetooth connection as well. Quiet, the Logitech keyboard is synonymous with comfort thanks to the handrest, resulting in a complete peripheral for players.

Corsair K95 Gamer Mechanical Keyboard

Programmed for professionals, the Corsair gamer keyboard was manufactured to support the longest durability ever seen in the segment, with keys composed of a light and brushed aluminum structure. Without the need to use personalization software, the Corsair K95 allows access to up to three independent profiles, in addition to 19 zones to add effects and animations via the LightEdge feature and RGB backlight.

The gamer keyboard delivers extreme security thanks to the 100% anti-ghosting keys with CHERRY MX Speed ​​RGB technology, and comes with audio adjustment control and USB extender for connection to parallel devices.