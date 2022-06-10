6 Best Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix from June 10

The summer box office began with a supersonic explosion when “Best Shooter: Maverick” gave Tom Cruise the best opening weekend. As the box office expert explained, Jurassic World Dominion and Lightyear can capture that momentum. But if you can’t get into the theater, Netflix has a few entertainment options to watch this month. Here are the top six things to watch on Netflix until the end of June.

1. “Vice”

If you don’t have an extensive movie collection, you can’t always just sit on the couch and watch an Oscar-winning movie. But Netflix is giving you a chance in June with Vice.

Christian Bale plays former Vice President Dick Cheney. Amy Adams (Lynn Cheney), Sam Rockwell (George W. Bush) and Steve Carell (Donald Rumsfeld) are part of the cast.

Bale (lead actor), Adams (lead actress) and Rockwell (supporting actor) received three of the eight Oscar nominations for the film, as well as for best makeup and hairstyle.

2. “Break”

This is just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez, which will be released on June 14.

— Jlo (@JLo) April 13, 2022

Jennifer Lopez has been working in show business for many years, but at the same time she expressed her feeling that her career is just beginning. One of the highlights of her career so far has been her and Shakira’s halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl, and this documentary is about behind the scenes.

The Super Bowl performance is the centerpiece of Halftime, but it also includes a look at the years of stage moments that led up to it.

3. “Centaurus”

The recent big news in Hollywood was that Brad Pitt and Apple TV+ have teamed up to present a Formula 1 movie on the service and in cinemas. We’ll have to wait to see this movie, which will be directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, but Centauro can satisfy the craving.

Apart from drug smuggling, the Centauro motorcycle racing scenes can give us an idea of what Pitt and Kosinski’s F1 collaboration might look like when it comes out.

4. “The Iron Cook: In Search of an Iron Legend”

Elton Brown spent 20 years as a Food Network mainstay, but confirmed his departure in May. He later explained that the reason for his departure was the opportunity to continue hosting the Iron Chef series.

In the reimagined and revived Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Brown returns as the host. In the eight-episode series, five new chefs welcome five contenders to a competitive cooking show.

5. “You will be my neighbor”

Before Tom Hanks played Mr. Rogers in a dramatic adaptation of a true story in the 2019 film A Beautiful Day Next Door, this documentary explores the life, lessons, and legacy of Fred Rogers, the iconic children’s TV host.

Archive footage of Rogers and interviews with family members and colleagues form the backbone of this film about a man who changed children’s television forever. According to IMDb, the film won several awards for Best Documentary at the Film Critics Awards Ceremony.

6. “Spider’s Head”

Joseph Kosinski and Miles Teller helped bring the movie “Best Shooter: Maverick” to the top of the box office in late May. Chris Hemsworth may do the same when he returns as the Scandinavian god in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” in early July. In between, Kosinski, Teller and Hemsworth team up to create the Netflix original Spider’s Head.

Hemsworth runs a prison without cells. Prisoners, including Teller, carry devices that deliver mind-altering drugs in exchange for a shorter sentence. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty.

Jerny Smollett stars alongside Teller in this sci-fi techno-thriller, which airs at midnight Pacific Time on June 17.

To learn more about the entertainment world and get exclusive interviews, subscribe to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet channel on YouTube.