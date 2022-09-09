6 Best Movies and TV Series starring Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower is known as the actor who played the cult villain Vecna in the last season of the TV series “Stranger Things”. Despite the evil nature of his character and not very handsome appearance, he won the hearts of many fans as Agent 001 or Henry Creel, as he was once called.

Before getting this role, Jamie starred in several more films and TV series along with such famous names as Johnny Depp, Alan Rickman and Robert Pattinson. The English actor also sings and plays music when not playing. These are some of the best films and TV series by Jamie Campbell Bower.

6. Instruments of Death: City of Bones (2013)

“The Instruments of Death” is based on the book series of the same name written by Cassandra Clare. Jamie plays Jace Wayland, a shadowhunter who, with the help of his allies, protects the world from evil and demons. When Clary Fray (played by Lily Collins) finds out that she is a descendant of these Sadowhunters, she teams up with Jace to find her mother (Lena Headey), who has disappeared.

This film also stars Robert Sheehan from Umbrella Academy and Kevin Zegers from the TV series Air Bud. Although this film was not a great success, fans of the book series liked it. In 2016, the “Instruments of Death” returned in the form of the TV series “Shadowhunters” with a different cast.

5 Camelot (2011)

Camelot is a retelling of the famous and well—known legends about King Arthur. Morgana (Eva Green) is going to take the throne of Camelot after the death of her father, King Uther. Unfortunately, her plans are interrupted by the appearance of a half-brother named Arthur, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. The famous sorcerer Merlin presents Arthur as the future king, despite Morgana’s desperate attempts to get her birthright.

Despite the fact that the series lasted only one season and was immediately closed, fans really liked the series about medieval fantasy, and they liked the choice of actors. It is worth a look, especially for fans of the legends of King Arthur.

4 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter is a popular franchise that constantly wins the hearts of many with its magical world. Jamie briefly appeared in the first part of the Deathly Hallows as a younger version of Gellert Grindelwald. He later plays the same role again in the spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Gellert Grindelwald was a notorious dark wizard whose powers were so powerful and well-known throughout the wizarding world that he was compared to his former friend Albus Dumbledore and Lord Voldemort. He was one of the first to want to get rid of Muggles, and almost served as a source of inspiration for Lord Voldemort.

3 Twilight. Saga: New Moon (2009) and Dawn, Parts 1 and 2 (2011-2012)

In the Twilight saga, Jamie plays a smaller role and often finds himself in the background as a minor character named Caius. Although his role is not as prominent as the others, his character is well known in the Twilight world. Caius is a vampire who first appears in “New Moon” and then in “Dawn, Parts 1 and 2”.

As part of the Volturi, Caius is one of the most dangerous and elite vampires. Like the other Volturi, everyone is afraid of him, but their leader, Aero, outshines him.

2 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Anthony Hope, a young sailor who meets Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp) on his way to London and invites him to join his travels. Once they arrive in the city, their paths diverge for a while, but eventually they reunite. There’s a touch of horror in this musical, courtesy of its director Tim Burton, and it stars such popular actors as Alan Rickman and Helena Bonham Carter.

Sweeney Todd follows the story of Sweeney, a former hairdresser who returns to London after being wrongly imprisoned. He seeks revenge in the most terrible way on the man who raped and killed his wife.

1 Stranger Things (2016-2022)

Many fans of “Stranger Things” were shocked to find out who the face of the antagonist of Vecna really was. When it was revealed that Jamie was Henry Creel, also known as 001, fans were immediately fascinated by the actor’s beautiful facial features and amazing acting talents.

Jamie quickly became famous like never before, and it seems that fans are talking only about him, except for Eddie Munson, another fan favorite of the show. Whatever happens to Vecna next season, fans can’t wait to find out about his fate and how the series will finally end.