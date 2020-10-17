6 Basic garments to recreate the style of Harry Styles

Recreate the style of Harry Styles with these basic garments, you can create incredible outfits with the British fashion.

The former OneDirection is synonymous with fashion and rock, since he began his solo career, Harry Styles has distinguished himself by a unique style and very different from his youthful and rebellious image of the pop band. The “Fine Line” singer has shown his love for flashy suits and garments from luxury brands like Gucci.

Over the years, Harry Styles’ maturity helped him find his own style to wear, he went from tight pants, bandanas, long curly hair, to wearing rings, painting his nails, and modeling perfectly matched outfits and vintage style, just like any rock star.

During his tours, the stage of his concerts have become their own catwalks, since he has modeled with custom-made suits, some flashy and others very aesthetic, if you want to recreate the fashion of Harry Styles, we leave you 6 basic garments to wear like the British.

RECREATE THE HARRY STYLES STYLE AND DRESS LIKE A ROCK STAR

The singer has also dazzled on the red carpet with his best outfits.

Skiny jeans

During his time with One Direction and the beginning of his solo career, Harry Styles wore the famous skiny jeans, tight garments that gave him a rebellious image. These clothes are basic if you want to recreate the British style, especially if it is in black.

Boots

Something that defines Harry Styles is his taste for fashion, the singer has paraded with tailored suits and Gucci outfits, mostly, the shoes he has worn are brown, gold, black, wine and even white boots , depending on the tone of your suit.

Berets

The Briton has been characterized by his vintage style, Harry Styles has fallen in love with his fans when he wears a blue or gray beret, his fashion is very reminiscent of past decades.

Sweaters

The singer has also rotated the stereotypes of fashion with the clothes he wears, sometimes models with comfortable sweaters, whether in light, dark or pastel tones.

Raincoats

Something that distinguished Harry Styles during his last years in One Direction was the use of coats or raincoats, mainly black. He has also worn them during his solo career as large Gucci coats or jackets similar to the one he wears in the Sign of the Times video.

Vintage t-shirts

Whether striped shirts similar to the hippie style, retro or that have random phrases, the rockstar image of Harry Styles is characterized by the use of this type of youthful and comfortable garments.



