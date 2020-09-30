6 Basic clothes to recreate the style of J-Hope from BTS

Reinvent your style of dress and get inspired by the incredible outfits of J-Hope from BTS, find out what basic clothes you need to recreate the style of the rapper of the company Big Hit Entertainment.

Hoseok is known for his fabulous style of dress, the idol combines very colorful clothes with unique accessories to highlight his personality wherever he goes. It doesn’t matter if it’s on or off stage, Hoseok always gives his fans outfits with an urban and interesting proposal.

The BTS member has undergone an evolution in his style, as he is now a boy who has fun combining textures, brands and designs to achieve looks that ARMY likes. Do you like the sets of the Bangtan Boys dancer?

The rapper originally from the great city of Ilgokdong in Gwangju, South Korea has a bright personality, with fun charisma and unmatched wit, reflecting his way of matching his clothes.

Do you want to dress like Hoseok every day? On this occasion we will show you 6 garments that cannot be missing in the music star’s wardrobe, we include clothes and accessories to complement your outfits.

SEE BTS J-HOPE’S FAVORITE CLOTHES:

Bandanas

Elastic hair bands are not lacking in J-Hope’s closet, the member of the Bangtan Boys has a wide collection of this type of accessories.

Glasses

The glasses are one of Hoseok’s favorite accessories, when the idol goes out incognito or if he wants to take a walk in the park they are ideal to cover him from the sun. He has also used them in various BTS music videos.

Sets

Jung Hoseok does not miss the opportunity to wear spacious outfits, that is, his pants are the same color and style as his shirt, like this colorful and striking look that stands out for its comfort.

Broken jeans

Ripped jeans are a basic garment in J-Hope’s wardrobe, he combines them with larger clothes to give an urban and street style to his outfits, they are also ideal for a day full of activities or to be at home.

Colorful shirts

J-Hope usually wears many shirts of bright colors and with varied designs, sometimes the port is open and underneath he uses a shirt of a single tone or closed, so that his outfits look more youthful and attractive.

Trench coat

The main dancer of the Bangtan Boys enjoys very spacious looks with a fun touch, such as this black trench coat that he complemented with black jeans.



