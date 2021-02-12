6 Amazon Prime Video series based on books

Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform, is one of the latest Internet hits. Created by billionaire Jeff Bezos’ company to compete with Netflix and HBO GO, Prime Video is winning over users around the world with iconic series and movies.

In addition to productions from other studios, the streaming platform also features original productions, such as Amazon Prime films and series, which have been a huge success.

For you who are in doubt of what to watch on Prime Video, 6 Amazon Prime series based on books have been separated that are available in the catalog of the streaming platform.

Good Omens

Good Omens is a series inspired by the book Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The protagonists of the series are David Tennant (Broadchurch) and Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex).

The series follows the struggle of the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant), who must prevent the arrival of the antichrist and a final battle between Heaven and Hell.

Gaiman is also the show’s creator and screenwriter, bringing a lot of originality and loyalty to the production. Good Omens is directed by Douglas Mackinnon, who helps make production one of the top Amazon Prime series.

The man in the high castle

Don’t know what to watch on Prime Video? How about The Man in the High Castle? The series is another great original production from Amazon and won two Emmy awards,

The series is based on the book written by Philip K. Dick, and tells the story of what the world would have been like if the Allies had lost World War II. The plot of the series takes place during a tension between Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany in 1962, when a young woman discovers a mysterious film that can help to overthrow the regimes.