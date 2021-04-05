6 altcoins to watch this week! here are details

As the crypto money market started the new week, the dominance of Bitcoin fell below 55%. The total value of the market is more than $ 1 trillion 940 million and about $ 900 million of it comes from the altcoin market.

Altcoins such as BitTorrent Token (BTT), Holo (HOT) have become popular in recent days. Six altcoins that we think will be followed this week and will experience significant improvements are OKB (by market value), Elrond Network (EGLD), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Pundi X (PUNDIX), Ecomi (OMI) and Swipe (SXP), respectively.

Altcoin news to follow this week

OCD

Opening price of the week *: $ 175.88

This week’s news: The event launched by the crypto currency exchange OKEx last week will end on April 9.

Why to follow it: The stock market is distributing 1 Tesla Model Y, 20 iPhone 12 and a total of 100,000 USDT to celebrate the listings it made last week. OKEx listed five different altcoins during the week, namely SKL, CELR, MATIC, ZKS, and LPT. OKB, the exchange’s own token, gained more than 20% in a week. OCD; It can be used for purposes such as participating in private token sales organized at OKEx and saving on transaction fees.

Elrond Network (EGLD)

Opening price of the week *: $ 159.86

News this week: Elrond announced in February that the DeFi module, which it designed and designed, will be available in stages. The first phase of the module is planned to be implemented on April 9th.

Why to watch it: Module called DeFi 2.0; It has been designed for the use of products such as swap, lending, launchpad, synthetic asset, NFT, ESDT, stablecoin by banks, businesses, startups and individuals, almost instantaneously without scaling problem. Benjamin Mincu, CEO of Elrond Network, describes this as the “era of autonomous banking”. The process, which is expected to start on April 9, will continue for months.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Opening price of the week *: $ 16.14

News this week: The PancakeSwap team announced that more tokens will be burned this week than ever before.

Why to follow it: PancakeSwap started reducing the token supply more rapidly after last week’s emissions vote. According to the latest announcement, 4,274,788 tokens have been burned as of March 29, thus breaking a record. The next incineration is expected to set a new record.

Pundi X (PUNDIX)

Opening price of the week *: $ 5.44

News this week: Pundi X Labs is preparing to switch from NPXS to PUNDIX as well as to open staking operations this week.

Why to follow it: The name of the crypto money called NPXS, developed by Pundi X Labs, has been updated to PUNDIX. Exchanges supporting the update are delisting on NPXS and preparing to list PUNDIX. One of them, Binance, will open PUNDIX / ETH and PUNDIX / USDT pairs on April 9. Three days before that, on April 6, staking will begin on Function X developed by Pundi X Labs. In the event that will last until June 15, PUNDIX owners will receive a total of 6,930,000; 3,570,000 FX will be distributed to FX holders.

ECOMI (OMI)

Opening price of the week *: $ 0.0084

News this week: ECOMI plans to open the DeLorean collection in its VeVe app on April 8th.

Why to watch it: This collection, which digitized the DeLorean time machine from the movie Back to the Future, was introduced last year. Digital collections can be made interactive with augmented reality, and the DeLorean project draws attention with its use of this technology. The collection is expected to be available in a static version this week, and in a controllable form in the future. ECOMI COO Dan Crothers says the interactive version in development will “be crazy”.

Swipe (SXP)