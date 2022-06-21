6 Actors Who Could Play Wonder Man in the MCU

When it was announced that “Shang Chi” director Destin Daniel Creton would headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney Plus, many fans expected the show to be associated with Shang Chi. It looks like Cretona’s series is actually going to be about the comic book character Wonder Man. Although there are few details about the series yet, fans will be able to find a lot of stories about the character in the comics.

Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, made his comic book debut in the 1964 issue of The Avengers. Originally a superhero antagonist, Simon Williams worked with members of organized crime to keep his family business afloat. He was also the subject of one of Baron Zemo’s experiments, thanks to which he gained superpowers, and also became an actor and stuntman, which made him one of the most famous faces in Marvel comics who became a superhero. This means that the actor who played the role must be able to play a hero or a villain, and also have a certain charm to play a Hollywood player in the Marvel style. These actors could certainly handle it.

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer has a very long resume that includes comedies, dramas, action movies and even musicals. He is no stranger to the world of comics and in the role of a Negative Person in the “Fatal Patrol” HBO Max. His most famous role is the fraudster Neil Caffrey in the crime drama “White Collar”.

In the role of Caffrey, Bomer was convincing as a man who broke the law for a little adventure, but also as a man who sincerely wants to do the right thing to help others. A charming art thief who could seemingly play any role, Caffrey allowed Bomer to flex his acting muscles. He could easily stand on his feet as Simon Williams, who is also a hero, but one who loves the attention of his adoring fans. Bomer would be a great addition to the MCU if Wonder Man became a member of the MCU Thunderbolts.

J. B. Tadena

JB Tadena’s resume mainly consists of guest roles in crime shows where he plays soldiers or policemen. However, he has demonstrated some impressive physical skills in anime fan videos, and more recently he appears again in the CW remake of “Kung Fu”.

Tadena demonstrated physical fitness in his role as a chef with a mysterious kung fu experience that would look good in a superhero movie. His acting out his secret in the Kung Fu series would be easy enough to turn into a mysterious antagonist in the MCU before he becomes a hero. A role like Wonder Man could be a big breakthrough for Tadena.

Robbie Amell

Like Bomer, Amell has some experience in superhero roles. Between the short-lived TV series “People of Tomorrow”, his recurring role as a Firestorm in “Arrow” and the project “Code 8” with his cousin Stephen Amell, he is no stranger to what it takes to bring the property of superheroes to life.

Amell has also played many comedic roles, such as the teen romantic comedy The DUFF, which well demonstrates his charm and comedic rhythm. Amell, however, is committed to the Amazon Prime Upload series, which may make it difficult for him to participate in the superhero franchise.

Eldis Hodge

When it comes to the camera, Aldis Hodge is a real chameleon. There is no role that he could not play. To prove this, he had to demonstrate various skills in a series of Leverage capers. While he played a comic character in many episodes, his character also had an emotional storyline, he tried on various accents while deceiving criminals, and he demonstrated real musicality with his violin playing skills.

Like Bomer, Tadena and Amell, Hodge can act charmingly as easily as he can breathe, and it’s easy to imagine him as a businessman turned actor. However, like Amell, he has another important commitment. Hodge will appear as the Hawkman in Black Adam, which means he may see more roles in DCEU in his future as the list of films and TV series is being formed. This may prevent him from joining the MCU.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell is best known for his work in comedies. His charm may be a little more wanton than the other actors here, but he’s shown himself to be a viable romantic character in the Netflix series “Set It Up.” However, Powell plays equally well with his dramatic muscles, so even if the rumors that Wonder Man is a Hollywood satire are not true, he will still be useful for the show.

Viewers unfamiliar with his work before will see him on the big screen with Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick”. A blockbuster can certainly open a lot of doors for him.

Nathan Fillion

The most obvious choice for the role of Wonder Man and the oldest of the actors here is Nathan Fillion. This is because Fillion has played this character before, but he was cut from Guardians of the Galaxy. 2. Of course, his role of Simon Williams was just in the posters for fictional acting projects.