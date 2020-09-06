6.3 magnitude earthquake off the Philippines coast

The telluric movement was recorded at a depth of 119.1 kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was registered this Sunday off the coast of the Philippines, with an epicenter about 18 kilometers east of the city of Talagutong, in Davao province, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS , for its acronym in English).

The telluric movement was registered at 15:23 (GTM) and the focus was located at a depth of 119.1 kilometers.

Initially, the US geological survey indicated that the earthquake was of a magnitude 6.6.

For its part, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the earthquake was of magnitude 6.4 at 11:23 (local time) and at a depth of 143 kilometers.

#iFelt_DavaoOccidentalEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 06 Sep 2020 – 11:23 PM

Magnitude = 6.4

Depth = 143 kilometers

Location = 06.11N, 125.91E – 026 km S 69° E of Don Marcelino (Davao Occidental)https://t.co/yGZOKpq4AA pic.twitter.com/dWYiWBSNGu — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) September 6, 2020

At the moment, there are no reports of casualties or material damage and the Philippine volcano service has ruled out the risk of a tsunami.

The Philippines is located in the so-called ‘Belt’ or ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, which concentrates areas of intense seismic and volcanic activity. In this territory, some 40,000 kilometers long, more than 75% of the active and inactive volcanoes in the world are concentrated and up to 90% of the major earthquakes on the planet are recorded.



