6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines

6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Philippines. No official statement has yet been made regarding the loss of life and property after the earthquake.

In the statement made by the US Geological Research Center (USGS), it was announced that a 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 82 kilometers east-northeast of the General Santos region in Mindanao, Philippines.

USGS announced that the earthquake occurred 120.9 kilometers below the ground. No information has been shared about whether there has been any loss of life or property so far. Tsunami alarm was not given after the earthquake.

SIZE 6.7 ON 18 AUGUST

An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude occurred in the Bicol region on August 18 in the Philippines.



