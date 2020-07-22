$ 5k Reward to Find Vulnerability in Ethereum 2.0

There is a reward for finding the deficit

Ethereum developers have developed two different testnets (say test networks) to find vulnerabilities in the Ethereum 2.0 update.

What developers want from hackers with white hats is very simple: Try to crash these test networks by various methods. These test networks, which are published as Lighthouse-attack-0 and Prysm-attack-0, use only four nodes. This means that it will be much easier to attack these networks than usual.

Announcing eth2 attacknets — beta-0! https://t.co/nMXChoDaVH We welcome white hats to bring down the two beta-0 attacknets for reward and fame 🙂 Check out the new "attacknets" channel on the eth r&d discord for discussion — dannyryan (@dannyryan) July 20, 2020

Ethereum developers have also prepared a readme file and left some instructions for those who want to attack these test networks. Hackers trying to attack the network by reading these instructions have 3 months to crash the network. If a hacker can crash these networks and find vulnerabilities during this time, he will be entitled to a $ 5,000 cash prize.



