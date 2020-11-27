$ 5K Drop Warning For Bitcoin From Peter Brandt

Veteran investor Peter Brandt warned that there may be more declines for Bitcoin after the downturn this week. According to Brandt, this time, the BTC price could see $ 12,000 with a bearish wave.

Expert investor and analyst Peter Brandt signaled that a new correction is on the doorstep after a nearly $ 2,000 drop on the Bitcoin front. Brandt cited from the past and now said that the Bitcoin price could be corrected by 37% since the last peak above $ 19,000. The price indicated by Brandt for Bitcoin is 12,300 dollars.

Is 37% drop at the door for Bitcoin?

Peter Brandit echoed his thoughts by quoting a chart he shared on Twitter on November 16. Brandit, showing the 2015-2017 bull market for Bitcoin in his chart, said that an average of 9 declines were observed during this time period.

Brandit stated that a 37% decrease was observed from peak to bottom. The experienced trader added that the Bitcoin price has already dropped by 10% 2 times in September, which we left behind. The expert investor also stated that there are about 14 weeks between the all-time high and the next record.

Those who say they will buy low when the BTC price is high, they can be a thought seller

The experienced investor, who brought this analysis back to the agenda after the last correction of Bitcoin, suggested that the Bitcoin price could be $ 12,300, this time with a decrease of 37%. When Brandit repeated this prediction, he also made a warning about the psychology of speculation in the market.

“When the price is over $ 19k, the trader who swears to buy Bitcoin immediately will become a seller for less than $ 15k in a big drop.”

There were those who found Brandt’s theory to be correct, but also those who thought it was different this time. Trader and analyst known as NebraskanGooner on Twitter was one of them. NebraskanGooner claimed that this time traders were more reluctant to sell their BTC than in 2015-2017.



