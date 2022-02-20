5G Version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Is Coming: It Will Be Introduced Within 1 Month

The only 5G model in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series, which was introduced to users at the end of last month, was the Note 11 Pro 5G. Now, the Redmi 11S, a member of this series, is expected to arrive in a 5G version soon.

Only one member of the Redmi 11 family, which took the stage to be presented to users in the past months, was introduced with the 5G version. It is said that the company’s aim is to restructure because it wants to produce 5G supported devices instead of 4G devices.

Let’s talk briefly about the technical features of the Redmi 11S. The processor of the device is MediaTek Helio G96, the screen offers a 6.43-inch Full HD + screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. The rear camera of the device comes out of the box as 108 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels. It has 128GB of internal storage and 8 or 6GB of RAM. The 5G smartphone of the Redmi Note 11S may be released soon.

Redmi Note 11S 5G version will be introduced in 1 month

An IMEI list by Xiaomiui, it is highly likely that this upcoming smartphone will be called Redmi Note 11S 5G. A new “K16B” model number has been spotted paired with the “opal” codename in the leaked IMEI database listing.

The model number is very similar to the model number “K16A” of the POCO M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 5G. This means that it is highly likely that the new Note series model will have almost the same features as the other two.

There is no clear information about other details of the device yet. If the Redmi Note 11S 5G has appeared in the IMEI database list, it will not be too late to be released for the enjoyment of users. Estimates about the release date of the device are that it will be introduced in about a month. If more details come, we will keep you informed.