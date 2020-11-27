5G powered members of Redmi Note 9 series introduced

Xiaomi has not released the Redmi Note 9 series in its homeland China until now. The series comes to China with remarkable innovations. Although the prices of the phones are not different from the Chinese prices of the Note 8 series released last year, it is possible to talk about a great progress in hardware. Along with the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro 5G, the device named Note 9 4G also appeared.

At the heart of the Note 9 Pro 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. X52 5G modem is also among the parts of this processor. It is noted that UFS 2.2 storage is twice as fast as UFS 2.1.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with Full HD + resolution. The refresh rate of the screen can be changed between 30 and 120Hz. Touch sampling rate is 240Hz. Gorilla Glass 5 glass protects both the front and back of the phone.

The camera is among the foreground features of the phone. The main camera is Samsung’s 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. This sensor, which is smaller than the HM1 sensor in the S20 Ultra, also uses 9-in-1 pixel compression technology.

An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. Although the phone does not have a telephoto camera, the high resolution main sensor is capable of 3x lossless digital zoom. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera.

The power that the phone needs is supplied by the battery with a capacity of 4820 mAh. With 33W fast charging support, this battery reaches 100 percent in 58 minutes when it is completely empty.

Redmi Note 9 5G has MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor. Although the screen size of this phone is 6.53 inches, the resolution does not change. It is not possible to adjust the refresh rate. Gorilla Glass 5 comes into play to protect the screen.

The 48-megapixel sensor serves as the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel camera completes the system. On the front of the phone is a 13 megapixel camera. The 5000 mAh battery, which provides the device with the energy it needs, has 18W charging support.

Redmi Note 9 comes with 4G 6000 mAh battery

At the heart of the Redmi Note 9 4G is the Snapdragon 662 processor. 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage space still exists. The most important feature of the phone is its 6000 mAh battery. This battery also comes with 18W fast charging support.

The phone has a 6.53-inch LCD screen. This screen has features such as Full HD + resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. Gorilla Glass 3 glass is responsible for protecting the panel.

There are three cameras on the back of the Redmi Note 9 4G. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera.

The phone will be sold with prices starting at 1000 yuan.

How much to pay for Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G?

Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G will be available on December 1. Note 9 5G’s base model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold for 1300 yuan. Those who want 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will have to pay 1500 yuan. The price tag of the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will write 1700 yuan.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be sold starting at 1600 yuan. For this price, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be offered. Those who pay 1800 yuan will be able to purchase the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Those who want 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will have to pay 2000 yuan.



