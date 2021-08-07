5G: Minister of Communications Welcomes US Representative

5G: Communications Minister Fábio Faria met this Thursday (08/05) with US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan to discuss 5G technology. The visit was not on the minister’s official agenda and the topic was not included in the trip of the American delegation to Brazil, which was based on environmental issues.

The meeting was revealed by Faria on Twitter. “We will work together to develop Open RAN solutions. An overview of the global market for the supply of chips for telecommunications equipment was presented”, the minister tweeted.

Sullivan also met with the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in addition to the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, the Institutional Security Office and the Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs.

US pressure

The United States is putting pressure on Brazil to ban Chinese company Huawei from the 5G deployment process in Brazil. The American delegation also met with representatives of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), responsible for the technology auction, and also with companies involved in the development of future telecommunications networks.

In a statement, the US Embassy declared that “the importance of information security as a key factor to ensure the economic growth of Brazilian companies and ensure prosperity for the population was discussed today.”

5G Auction

The 5G auction notice is under analysis by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which is expected to give a final opinion on August 18th. According to information from Anatel, the auction should move R$ 44 billion between investments and grants.

The Ministry of Communications expects the technology to be implemented in some Brazilian capitals by the end of 2021. In July 2022, all the main municipalities in the states should have the technology.