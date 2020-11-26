5G: Huawei dominates wireless technology patents in 2020

Huawei is the leader in the ranking of companies with the most patents on wireless communication technologies, according to a report produced by IncoPat with data from January to October 2020.

The Chinese manufacturer requested in the period to register 8,607 patents in the segment, against 5,807 second-place projects, the North American Qualcomm. The Chinese company Oppo appears in third place, with 5,353 orders.

Among the patents, there is a high number of technologies related to the new generation of mobile connectivity, the 5G, in addition to artificial intelligence resources. Huawei also took first place in the number of contributions to the 3GPP organization, which creates telephony telecommunications standards.

Crisis and opportunity

The report also points to the dominance of countries: China and the USA account for 32% of the intellectual property requested, with Japan (15%) and South Korea (7%) in sequence.

Huawei’s performance is even more impressive when the political factor is taken into account: the company has been in a commercial war with the United States for more than a year on accusations of espionage and suffers sanctions in several sectors, including 5G connectivity.

And it is not just a company that is strong in the market: according to the South China Morning Post, the local government has already built 700,000 5G base stations in 2020 alone, exceeding even the initially stipulated target.



