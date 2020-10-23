5G consumes 2 hours of battery on iPhone 12

With four models presented with 5G and a staggered launch -two of them are already on the market and the next two will arrive in November-, the iPhone 12 and the iPone 12 Pro have arrived today, Friday, October 23, in stores globally.

On the website of Tom’s Guide experts they have wanted to measure the performance that both Apple mobile models have with what will be the new wireless network speed standard, 5G -which has also forced us to retune DTT again at the beginning of this month.

iPhone 12 4G vs iPhone 12 5G

Does an iPhone 12 use the same battery level when browsing 4G as 5G? The Tom’s Guide test has put that to the test, and tests have revealed that it is not. The battery life of both models have been tested under the following conditions: surfing the Internet using 4G and 5G, with the screen on at 150 nits and loading a new site every 30 seconds. And this are the results:

– The iPhone 12 has a battery life of 10 hours and 23 minutes when browsing connected to 4G networks, while using 5G its duration is reduced to 8 hours and 25 minutes. This is 1 hour and 58 minutes less.

– The iPhone 12 Pro has a higher capacity battery life and lasts 11 hours and 24 minutes browsing in 4G, which is reduced to 9 hours and 6 minutes when connected to 5G. This is 2 hours and 18 minutes less.



