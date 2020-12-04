5G conspirators put their routers in cages

Last April we echoed that several 5G mobile phone masts had gone on fire in the United Kingdom, right in the middle of the Coronavirus crisis. But the reason behind these events was not exactly a failure or an accident, but rather a terrorist crime. Because the antennas had been burned by a group of anti-5G radicals. The reason? One of them is the belief that the Covid-19 virus spreads through 5G antennas.

Also in the Netherlands

A serious crime, although located only in three areas of the United Kingdom, the problem is that this type of vandalism has spread to other countries, since in the same week that these equipment burned in England, several transmission towers were burned by “Opponents of the launch of a new 5G telecommunications network”, according to media such as the newspaper De Telegraaf.

A number of groups in the Netherlands have opposed the arrival of 5G for some time, mostly out of concern that radio waves could harm human health. Others fear that technology could violate privacy. In the month of April, the Dutch area registered 4 such incidents, reaching the point that the arsonists left spray-painted anti-5G slogans in the same burned area.

A coordinated attack?

In a statement on its website, the Dutch government for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) said it had recorded “various incidents” around broadcasting masts in the last week, including arson and sabotage, and that opposition to the deployment of 5G is a possible cause, the event being very close to that of England and leading to wonder if it is not a coordinated attack.

In fact, as in the United Kingdom, attacking these towers does not kill the Coronavirus or help improve health. The other way around: at a time when we depend more than ever on telephone networks, these attacks only manage to isolate the attacked areas, leaving hundreds – thousands of people without Internet access or the option of calling.

Put a router in a Faraday cage

When you enter a building or elevator that has a structure of steel grids, your mobile signal tends to weaken on the spot, even disappear. This happens due to the effect of the Faraday cage, by which the electromagnetic field inside a conductor in equilibrium is zero, canceling the effect of external fields. A Faraday cage is simply a metal box that protects from those static electric fields, and it is used to store things that you want to protect because inside the box or cage, the electric field is non-existent.

What does this have to do with the burning of 5G towers? Well, many of the believers in the adverse effects of 5G are putting their routers in boxes and Faraday cages to mitigate these effects and protect themselves from them, a kind of ‘anti-5G shields’. The thing, already parodic in itself – people who do not want 5G but who do continue to have the Internet – would end here, if it were not for two logical effects caused by action, and that already make the absurd in a grotesque worthy of Valle-Inclán.



