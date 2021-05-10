5G ATM is launched in Brazil

5G: On Monday (10), TecBan, Claro and Ericsson announced the launch of the first ATM with 5G technology in Latin America in Brazil. The partnership, according to the companies, will guarantee the development of new applications specially directed to the financial market.

Robert Baumgartner Junior, director of IT and Telecom at TecBan, says that the integration of the devices with the network will allow the incorporation of a series of solutions to improve the end user experience, the operational process and the security of the terminals. “The possibilities are endless,” he says.

Video monitoring and surveillance of self-service points in real time – with better image quality for remote operators – and calculation of waiting time through queue analysis are some of the benefits highlighted by Baumgartner.

In addition, future projects include the availability of videoconferencing service solutions, the distribution of technology via Wi-Fi hotspot and the expansion of service offerings for branches of financial institutions, as well as for the retail sector.

Finally, the potential use of 5G technology with embedded virtual reality to assist field technicians and security personnel for the maintenance of ATMs and to provide more security in the transportation of valuables and recharging of terminals, is another study in progress. .

Leveraging the economy

Located in a “controlled environment” in Alpahville, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, the device, the companies point out, already presents advances proposed by the specifications of the new network, such as high availability of the telecom service, shorter response time and greater speed for all the applications active in the cashier.

“We are strongly committed to the digital transformation of companies and we want to build even more opportunities to go beyond connectivity”, defends Antônio João Filho, Embratel’s executive director for the financial market.

“We understand that this union between the various players who work in complementary industries is essential to develop differentiated solutions”, concludes Rodrigo Duclos, Claro’s Innovation Director.