57 thoughtful gift ideas for best friends that will show how much you care

From epic group gifts to their favorite treats.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun (83 days left), which means it’s time to start looking for gift ideas for best friends that will be just as meaningful and useful for your number one friend. Even though you know them best, you still need to come with the perfect gift.

Fortunately, we have a long list of ideas from which you can choose (engraved glasses and oversized eye masks are not the same). If they can’t complete the look without jewelry, consider giving them a pair of beautiful gold hoop earrings. Succulents will be an ideal gift if they are budding planetary parents, because they are quite unpretentious in care.

If a weekend evening at home is their idea to have a good time, you will definitely want to give them a lot of crafts, new books and delicious sweets for a snack. Celebrating holidays with your best friend means having fun, so in our list you will find a lot of ideas for feeling good.

We’ve also prepared teen best friend gift ideas that can be suitable for all occasions and personalities — think of TikTok-approved beauty kits, friendship bracelet-making hiking kits, practical school supplies, and even group gifts if you’re participating. with other friends.

Whether you’re looking for a personalized gift for your upcoming birthday, celebrating a recent achievement, or a gift “just so” that your closest friends know you care, here are 57 of our favorite gifts for your best friends, curated by our editorial team.

Beauty Kits

These kits will appeal to the queen of skin care in your life! You can’t go wrong with choosing a Sephora kit, but if they’re interested in exploring new brands, Dune Suncare is a brand based on skin care, invisible, with SPF skin tone, which has revolutionized sun care. The starter kit is also a great way to get to know a new skin care brand, which is why we’ve included the Topicals Duo starter kit in this list! Body care is also important, which is why we included the Glossier Body Hero kit. If you can get your hands on Hailey Bieber’s skin care line, Rhode, you’re sure to get the “Best Friend of the Year” award!