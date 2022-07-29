54-year-old Malibu Lifeguard star Donna D’Errico shared a bikini post after skeptics told her she was too old for it

July is the month of sun, sand and bathing suits. However, one former Malibu Lifeguard star recently revealed that she got a lot of buzz after wearing a bathing suit as one of the many celebrities who posted Fourth of July content earlier this month. Donna D’Errico recently spoke about the reaction to the red, white and blue image she wore, and also posted another stunning selfie in a bikini, defying skeptics.

D’Errico, 54, has been in great physical shape since starring as Donna Marco in the films “Rescuers of Malibu” and “Rescuers of Malibu.” It is known that the blonde actress previously took a couple of bikini selfies on social networks, but after her Fourth of July post, it seems that she faced more trolling than usual from people who said she was “too old” to rock a bikini. Meanwhile, her response had a thoughtful caption, but I think the Instagram image speaks for itself.

In the post, Donna D’Errico wrote that she actually heard a lot of feedback from other women when she created her Fourth of July post. It turns out that it was a little unexpected for the mother of two children, but the trolls of people who do not know her personally do not seem to have changed their minds about wearing what she feels comfortable in. She said, “I can actually wear and do literally anything I want.”

She kept the original post on her videos, where you can see how she attracted attention and forced some commentators to be very direct in their opinions. (Although it should be noted that many of the popular messages were fire emoticons and were generally positive responses.)

Ageism in Hollywood is something that many celebrities have touched on over the years. Lady Gaga recently spoke about aging in the industry, sharing how she often feels that “my face has to be frozen in time to get a job.” relate to these feelings. And Helen Mirren has been outspoken about studios wanting to hire younger actresses.

As they get older, women on social media are also unhappy, as D’Errico showed in this post. Co-star Carmen Electra, 50, also often looks in a bikini. And 57-year-old model Paulina Porizkova recently touched on the topic of ageism in her post about bikinis. In this case, she clapped back, noting:

Because the old is ugly. I get similar comments every time I post a photo of my body. It’s an ageist shame that makes me sick. Older men stand out, older women are ugly. People who believe that beauty is equal to beauty do not understand beauty. Beautiful is pleasing to the eye, partly because it is a little soft, harmless. Easy to accept and easy to forget

Good news? Halle Berry and many other celebrities have anti-trolling strategies, and none of these women seem to get upset. Years after the Malibu Rescuers first hit our TV programs, D’Errico looks great and doesn’t really seem to understand what the skeptics are saying.