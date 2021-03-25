512GB RAM: Samsung’s new DDR5 memory

Samsung announced a new memory module with no less than 512 GB of RAM. The component is the first based on the DDR5 standard to be made with the high-performance High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) technology and promises to excel not only in capacity, but also in performance.

According to Samsung, the new memory module delivers speeds of up to 7,200 Mbps, reaching more than twice the performance delivered by RAM sticks made in the DDR4 standard. In addition, the product provides transfers of up to 57.6 GB / s and has a power consumption reduced by 13%.

Much of the benefits come from the use of HKMG technology, which has been adopted by Samsung since 2018 in GDDR6 solutions, widely adopted in video cards. The novelty improves the current isolation of the memory modules by leaving aside silicon and using a new selection of metals in the construction of the component.

Focus on servers

Samsung explains that the new module is made with TSV technology, which has been used since 2014 by the company to do the “stacking” of memory. The component announced by the company that brings 512 GB of capacity uses chips with eight layers of DRAM bringing 16 GB.

As DDR5 technology is not yet widespread in the home PC market, Samsung’s powerful RAM will reach computers for data centers and artificial intelligence solutions first. Intel said that the new Samsung module will be compatible with Xeon processors “Sapphire Rapids”, which arrive this year and will have controllers of up to eight channels, allowing the creation of machines with transfer rates of up to 460 GB / s.

In a statement, Samsung said it is already working with variants of DDR5 memories that will be applied in different scenarios by partners, from accelerating to artificial intelligence to “data workloads.”

The use of DDR5 in home computers is expected to grow with the next generations of processors from Intel and AMD. According to speculation, both the Alder Lake line and the Zen 4 chip series will hit the market with support for the technology.