51 premieres for the bridge: Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +

This year, the December bridge had all the ballots to be one of those epic, a bridge from 4 days to two scarce weeks of Christmas. But we are in 2020, the cursed year, and the restrictive measures to stop the second wave of the Coronavirus force not to go out and reduce displacement to a minimum. Therefore, we have the alternative of VOD platforms.
Without reaching the brutality of last week, we had a whopping 147 premieres among various on-demand content services, this second week of December the thing remains at 51 titles. Something to be thankful for given that it was impossible to see everything from last week in just 7 days. But even so there are important news and important releases.
Shall we take a look at them?
NETFLIX December 7 – 13
SERIES
December 8
Churches (Season 3)
December 10
Alice in Borderland (Season 1)
December 11
The Mess You Leave (Season 1)
December 12th
Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)
FILMS
December 8
Spirit: Riding Free: Horseback Adventures (2020)
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Helpers (2020)
December 9
The incredible story of the Island of Roses (2020)
December 10
The Hunter (2020)
December 11
The Prom (2020)
Canvas (2020)
DOCUMENTARY
December 8
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Pra Ontem
December 9
Innovative Surgeons (Season 1)
December 11
Giving voice: African American Voices on Broadway (2020)
HBO SPAIN December 7 – 13
SERIES
December 7th
EUPHORIA: THE STRIPES ARE NOT ETERNAL. Special chapter
After Jules dropped her off at the train station and relapsed, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy winner Zendaya) during her Christmas celebration. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in the first season. The title and date of the second episode will be released soon.
December 11
ADULT MATERIAL. New serie
Hayley Squires plays British porn star Jolene Dollar in Lucy Kirkwood’s new drama. Juggling glamor on camera and the reality of motherhood at home, Jolene is a cover girl in the porn industry. Through their eyes we see a world that is not defined by exploitation, but by opportunities for working-class women.
FILMS
December 7th
EVERYTHING ELSE
December 8
LOVES DOGS
December 10
THE DARK
LET THEM SPEAK
Steven Soderbergh’s new film and original HBO premiere tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a trip with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have fun and heal old wounds.
December 11
ANACLETO: SECRET AGENT
DAMN NEIGHBORS
LIKE CRAZY
ANOTHER EARTH
Elf
STOKER
AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS
December 13th
ASTERIX AND OBELIX AGAINST CAESAR
ASTERIX AND OBELIX: CLEOPATRA MISSION
ASTERIX AND OBELIX: AT THE SERVICE OF HER MAJESTY
ASTERIX AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES
DOCUMENTARY
December 10
ALABAMA SNAKE
A documentary that delves into the story of October 4, 1991, when a violent crime was reported in the city of Scottsboro, Alabama. Glenn Summerford, a Pentecostal minister, was accused of attempting to murder his wife with a rattlesnake.
HBO KIDS
December 11
HENRY DANGER. Season 5
BEETHOVEN’S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE
MOVISTAR + 7 – 13 December
FILMS
December 7
Get up and fall. Unpublished cinema
22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Comedians Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz star in this American independent dramatic comedy in which the great Billy Cristal – who has not been lavish much in recent years, looking only for interesting projects – plays a role between the dramatic and the comic, quite far from his usual characters.
December 8
The time with you
22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Hodaka is 17 years old and has run away from her home on a remote island to live in Tokyo. As the rain falls incessantly, young Hodaka, penniless, lives as best he can … until he is hired as an errand boy for a small publishing house working for an occult magazine.
December 9
Tito Paleto. Unpublished cinema
22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Low-budget horror comedy that won Special Jury Mention at the Calgary Underground Film Festival. Unlike other similar films of the genre, this film shows true affection towards its characters and a special subtlety in its development beyond the grateful festival of humor and guts and a consistent punk attitude.
December 11
AVA
22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Ava (Jessica Chastain) is an effective hitman with a troubled past and doubts about the legitimacy of some of her assignments. When a dangerous errand goes awry, Ava returns home in an attempt to repair her re