51 premieres for the bridge: Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +

This year, the December bridge had all the ballots to be one of those epic, a bridge from 4 days to two scarce weeks of Christmas. But we are in 2020, the cursed year, and the restrictive measures to stop the second wave of the Coronavirus force not to go out and reduce displacement to a minimum. Therefore, we have the alternative of VOD platforms.

Without reaching the brutality of last week, we had a whopping 147 premieres among various on-demand content services, this second week of December the thing remains at 51 titles. Something to be thankful for given that it was impossible to see everything from last week in just 7 days. But even so there are important news and important releases.

Shall we take a look at them?

NETFLIX December 7 – 13

SERIES

December 8

Churches (Season 3)

December 10

Alice in Borderland (Season 1)

December 11

The Mess You Leave (Season 1)

December 12th

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)

FILMS

December 8

Spirit: Riding Free: Horseback Adventures (2020)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Helpers (2020)

December 9

The incredible story of the Island of Roses (2020)

December 10

The Hunter (2020)

December 11

The Prom (2020)

Canvas (2020)

DOCUMENTARY

December 8

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Pra Ontem

December 9

Innovative Surgeons (Season 1)

December 11

Giving voice: African American Voices on Broadway (2020)

HBO SPAIN December 7 – 13

SERIES

December 7th

EUPHORIA: THE STRIPES ARE NOT ETERNAL. Special chapter

After Jules dropped her off at the train station and relapsed, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy winner Zendaya) during her Christmas celebration. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in the first season. The title and date of the second episode will be released soon.

December 11

ADULT MATERIAL. New serie

Hayley Squires plays British porn star Jolene Dollar in Lucy Kirkwood’s new drama. Juggling glamor on camera and the reality of motherhood at home, Jolene is a cover girl in the porn industry. Through their eyes we see a world that is not defined by exploitation, but by opportunities for working-class women.

FILMS

December 7th

EVERYTHING ELSE

December 8

LOVES DOGS

December 10

THE DARK

LET THEM SPEAK

Steven Soderbergh’s new film and original HBO premiere tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a trip with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have fun and heal old wounds.

December 11

ANACLETO: SECRET AGENT

DAMN NEIGHBORS

LIKE CRAZY

ANOTHER EARTH

Elf

STOKER

AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS

December 13th

ASTERIX AND OBELIX AGAINST CAESAR

ASTERIX AND OBELIX: CLEOPATRA MISSION

ASTERIX AND OBELIX: AT THE SERVICE OF HER MAJESTY

ASTERIX AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES

DOCUMENTARY

December 10

ALABAMA SNAKE

A documentary that delves into the story of October 4, 1991, when a violent crime was reported in the city of Scottsboro, Alabama. Glenn Summerford, a Pentecostal minister, was accused of attempting to murder his wife with a rattlesnake.

HBO KIDS

December 11

HENRY DANGER. Season 5

BEETHOVEN’S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

MOVISTAR + 7 – 13 December

FILMS

December 7

Get up and fall. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Comedians Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz star in this American independent dramatic comedy in which the great Billy Cristal – who has not been lavish much in recent years, looking only for interesting projects – plays a role between the dramatic and the comic, quite far from his usual characters.

December 8

The time with you

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Hodaka is 17 years old and has run away from her home on a remote island to live in Tokyo. As the rain falls incessantly, young Hodaka, penniless, lives as best he can … until he is hired as an errand boy for a small publishing house working for an occult magazine.

December 9

Tito Paleto. Unpublished cinema

22: 00h at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Low-budget horror comedy that won Special Jury Mention at the Calgary Underground Film Festival. Unlike other similar films of the genre, this film shows true affection towards its characters and a special subtlety in its development beyond the grateful festival of humor and guts and a consistent punk attitude.

December 11

AVA

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Ava (Jessica Chastain) is an effective hitman with a troubled past and doubts about the legitimacy of some of her assignments. When a dangerous errand goes awry, Ava returns home in an attempt to repair her re

relationship with your family.

SERIES

December 7

Shameless. Season 11 (last season)

Movistar Series (dial 11). The Gallaghers say goodbye, but they won’t leave without making a noise. In case they didn’t have enough, those on the South Side of Chicago are affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the last season of the series.

December 11

The investigation

Movistar Seriesmanía (dial 12). Six-episode miniseries that recreates “The Case of the Submarine”, the superhuman investigation of the Copenhagen police, led by the chief of homicides Jens Moller, to solve a real crime that made international headlines.

December 13

Call my agent

Season 4. In the new season, the agents strike back: Andrea and Gabriel secretly organize a possible exit and Mathias sharpens his knife while preparing an offer to become head of ASK.

DOCUMENTARY

10 December

The mystery of the Pink Flamingo

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Rigo Pex is a serious but eccentric sound engineer whose comfortable life is suddenly disrupted by a strange phenomenon: the Pink Flamingo. These pink birds seem to follow him everywhere, leading Rigo on an investigation to reveal their mysterious meaning.

December 13

Helmut Newton. Perversion and beauty

Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). The photographer Helmut Newton is one of those responsible for all the imaginary about women in the 80s and 90s: women with long legs, naked from the waist up, with heels and impossible postures. Was Helmut Newton a revolutionary or a misogynist?



