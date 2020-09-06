505 Games Sale on Steam: Death Stranding

505 Games starts a limited promotion on Steam with discounts of up to 80% in its catalog. Death Stranding and Control: Ultimate Edition stand out.

Publisher 505 Games offers a discounted promotion among its top titles on Steam. You can find their catalog with up to 80% discount. Among those selected are Death Stranding, Control: Ultimate Edition, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night and Assetto Corsa Competizione, among others.

In the case of the game directed by Hideo Kojima, this house had the opportunity to interview Akio Sakamoto, PC Tech lead at Kojima Productions. During the talk, the engineer assured that the title “was designed to be played at 60 frames per second.” In our analysis we were clear: it is a port at the height of the platform.

They will be below their usual price until September 8 at 7:00 p.m. CEST. Here we leave you with the complete list:

Control: Ultimate Edition for € 31.99 (20% discount)

Death Stranding for € 44.99 (25% discount)

Bloodstrained: Ritual of the Night for € 19.99 (50% off)

Assetto Corsa Competizione for € 19.99 (50% discount)

Assetto Corsa for € 4.99 (75% discount)

Drift 21 for € 16.74 (33% discount)

Portal Knights for € 7.99 (60% discount)

ABZU for € 9.99 (50% discount)

Horace for € 8.99 (40% discount)

Last day of June for € 4.99 (75% discount)

Indivisible for € 19.99 (50% discount)

Total Tank Simulator for € 13.39 (33% discount)

Re: Legend for € 11.99 (40% discount)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons for € 2.99 (80% discount)

Adrift for € 4.99 (75% discount)

Memories of Mars for € 4.99 (75% discount)

Objects in Space for € 8.39 (60% discount)

Underworld Ascendant for € 7.49 (75% discount)

Virginia for € 1.49 (85% discount)

Ember for € 2.49 (75% discount)

Laser League for € 5.99 (60% discount)

The Guest for € 1.99 (80% discount)



