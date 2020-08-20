505 Games receives negative reviews for its new decision

Controlling editor refuses to budge despite next-gen update backlash

505 Games has addressed the backlash to Control’s next-gen update policy in a new statement committing to its previous announcement.

Controller developer Remedy was criticized when it emerged that you won’t get a free update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, even if you already own the base game and its expansions.

A new version of the Control “Ultimate Edition” bundle launches for PC via Steam on August 27, and then on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 10.

You need this new version of the game to later get a free upgrade to Ultimate Edition when it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X a few months later. The Ultimate Edition includes Control and its two expansions.

This announcement got a negative reaction from Control owners, who pointed out that other publishers are offering free next-gen updates with no problems.

Response from 505 Games

Now, 505 Games has stepped in, insisting that it explored all avenues before making a decision.

505 mentioned in a post on the Control website: We spent several months exploring all of our release options for Control Ultimate Edition and no decision was made lightly.

He added: While it is challenging to bring any game to next-gen platforms, we quickly realized that it was even more difficult to upgrade our current user base to the next-gen with full parity across all platforms with our one-game play. year.

They also highlighted: In every avenue we followed, there was some kind of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the update for various reasons. As of today, we can’t offer an update to everyone, and leaving a group out feels unfair. We understand that this is not what you want to hear.

Basically, 505 is not changing its policy on this, which means that the only version of Control available on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be Control Ultimate Edition. The original base game, expansion packs, and season pass will not be sold separately on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

505 notes that if you have the Control base game, expansion packs, or season pass on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can play Control on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backward compatibility. This will give you an “enhanced experience,” 505 said, but did not clarify what exactly that means.

All of this begs the question: what is the difference between the base Control game plus the season pass and this new Control Ultimate Edition? At first glance, there is no difference. But 505 addressed this question:

The goal of Control Ultimate Edition was not to release exclusive new content on next-gen platforms, but to bring the full Control gaming experience to new Control players in one easy-to-find product. The PlayStation 5 / Xbox series Control X versions contain the same content as the current generation game, while taking full advantage of the power and features provided by these new consoles.

The upgrade path we offer is only possible when upgrading from the same version of the game. As we are only doing additional development in Control Ultimate Edition on the next-gen platforms, we are unfortunately unable to offer an upgrade path for all existing Control players. We understand how this could upset multiple players, but you will still be able to play the 2019 edition of Control and each expansion on the new platforms.

505 concluded his statement by apologizing, acknowledging that some will be left upset: To bring Control to next-gen consoles in any way, we had to make some tough decisions and those came in the form of creating the simplified Control Ultimate Edition product plan that we have. today.

Finally they pointed out: That we are slow to respond does not mean that we have not been listening. We regret that we have not been able to meet everyone’s expectations and we hope that you will continue to support Control. We appreciate your support so far.



