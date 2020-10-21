$ 5,000 offer to anyone who ‘hacks’ their glasses

Oculus VR creator Palmer Luckey asked all tech lovers to help him unlock his virtual reality glasses.

Given the great significance of virtual glasses, the businessman Palmer Luckey who founded the Oculus VR company and designed the Oculus Rift virtual reality glasses, is offering $ 5,000 to whoever is able to ‘hack’ the Oculus Quest 2 VR glasses to remove the Facebook login, so the call is open to anyone who can.

It is worth mentioning that Oculus VR was acquired by Facebook in March 2014 for 3 billion dollars. However, it seems that the original founder of Oculus VR does not have much appreciation for its current owners and that is why he has made public that reward to whoever manages to ‘jailbreak’ the new device, the Oculus Quest 2, to avoid having to access an account Facebook to use them.

They seek to unlock virtual glasses

I will match this, who else is in? https://t.co/6r2FvJYB33 — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 16, 2020

In this sense, Luckey has recently revealed that he sold the company to Mark Zuckerberg with the requirement that logging in with Facebook should never be required to use virtual reality glasses, a condition that was broken a few months ago.

The Luckey company wants to fight this giant (Facebook) by offering the aforementioned reward, which it has published on its Twitter account. The initiative actually comes from Robert Long, who works for Mozilla. and he is the founder of Altspace VR, something like a virtual reality event room. Long says the goal is to get Oculus Browser or Firefox Reality started without the need for Facebook login. For what you have to get root access.

My offer of $5000 to jailbreak the Quest still stands. I’m moving the target to Quest 2 though seeing as Quest 1 is no longer in production. https://t.co/Bwd236FkpL — Robert Long (@arobertlong) September 17, 2020

According to accurate data from La Verdad Noticias, the Oculus Quest 2 has its own operating system based on Android 10 on a Snapdragon XR2 platform, so in theory it should be possible to get root access by exploiting some vulnerability.



