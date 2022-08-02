50-year-old Dane Cook is engaged to 23-year-old Kelsey Taylor after 5 years of relationship: “I feel better than ever”

Dane Cook and Kelsey Taylor. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“The bride sounds cute,” the 23—year-old Pilates instructor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, along with a photo of the 50-year-old comedian proposing. “The secret is revealed! @danecook and I are engaged ✨ A couple of weeks ago, Dane got down on one knee and asked me to become his wife, and I couldn’t have wished for a more perfect moment. I love this man and I love spending my whole life with him. I can’t wait for what’s coming.”

The “Good Luck Chuck” star, for his part, apparently acknowledged the engagement via Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Feeling better than ever.”

The Massachusetts native and the musician started dating in 2017. The following year, Cook explained that the duo met during a game night he hosted at his home. Having maintained a friendship “for a while,” the duo soon “liked each other [each other] and then developed into love,” the “Mystery Men” star said during a Q&A on Instagram in August 2018.

When asked for advice on dating with a big age difference, Cook joked: “The only thing you need to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

The stand-up comic also addressed the couple’s 26-year age difference during a February 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mentioning his age and Taylor’s, Cook noticed a distinct reaction from the viewers of the show. “Thanks for the chuckles of approval,” he joked. — I’m sure it wasn’t a condemnation at all.

In 2019, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Employee of the Month is very loyal to Taylor. “Dane is so in love with Kelsey,” the source explained. “He treats her as if she were his wife, even though he said he would never marry.”

The insider added that Cook took a different approach to his romance with Taylor than to past relationships. “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far,” the source said at the time. “He doesn’t talk to other women anymore, and before her, he had a lot of one-night stands.”

Earlier this year, Taylor talked about her then boyfriend in an Instagram post celebrating their fifth anniversary. “5 YEARS, BABY! The guy, the best friend, the fan who brings happiness is my @danecook,” she wrote in May. “Whether it’s a deep conversation or an evening with the TV, I love every second with you. I wouldn’t trade it for peace. Let’s spend the sweetest day together!! I love you always.”