50 TV series, movies to leave Netflix in September 2020

As we well know, new movies and series arrive on Netflix every new month. Which always makes us excited and happy. After all, we love to watch and analyze the news!

However, sometimes we forget about the other side: every month, several productions also leave the streaming platform. And some of those losses hurt, don’t they? For example: who never went to watch your favorite series or movie on Netflix and discovered that the titles were no longer there? Yeah!

Therefore, we decided to bring you a list of all the series and movies that will leave Netflix in September 2020. So, you get ready and have the chance to say that last goodbye to your favorite productions and that are coming out of streaming !

It’s sad, we know, but let’s do it!

9/1

The Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian (2008)

Captain America 2 – The Winter Soldier (2014)

Cars 1 and 2 (2006/2011)

The Incredibles (2004)

The Avengers (2012)

Fun Mind (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Looking for Dory (2016)

It’s a wave (2007)

Thor (2011)

Up – Altas Aventuras (2009)

The Proposal (2009)

Adjustment of Accounts (2013)

Gangster Hunt (2013)

Carol (2015)

Walk With Me (2017)

Roommate (2011)

Crimes at Dawn (2017)

Immortals (2011)

Jack and the Mechanics of the Heart (2013)

Jackass 2: The Movie (2006)

Raging Sea (2000)

Mountain (2017)

Terminator: Genesis (2015)

The Sniper (2015)

Arrest Me If You Can (2002)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

National Security (2003)

Soul Surfer – Courage to Live (2011)

Thelma (2017)

A Lucky Man (2012)

9/2

The New Avengers (2008)

Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission (2013)

9/3

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2016)

9/5

Down to the Bottom (2016)

9/8

Versions of a Crime (2016)

9/9

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

9/15

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

The Beverly Hills Patrons (1995)

Brooklyn (2015)

So, what title will you miss the most?



