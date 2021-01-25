50 series and movies that disappear from Netflix this week

As is the case with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month, like all the premieres for January 2021 that open the new year.

But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why does Netflix remove content every month

But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if they are not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie that you like is going to be unavailable on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.

Series and Movies that are withdrawn at the end of January 2021

Very focused on sagas, this week Harry Potter fans will have to say goodbye to the young wizard, as Netflix removes the 8 films of the saga from its catalog. Also leaving are blockbusters like Deep Blue Sea, JJ Abrams’ Star Trek reboot, the second Godzilla made in Hollywood, Michael Bay’s Transformers, the forgotten Ninja Turtles live-action series released in the late 90s, and up to 8 series based on the iconic Power Rangers franchise:

January 26

The shadow of the truth

January 28

Hostages

The Force

January 30

I dream of dance

The Gentleman Driver

Black sails

January 31

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 2

My best friend’s Wedding

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge

Power Rangers S.P.D.

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Power Rangers: Megaforce

Power Rangers: Samurai

Power Rangers: Super Samurai

Power Rangers: Dino Thunder

National Parks Adventure

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation

Deep blue sea

Like life itself

Total Drama

The cat

The last party

Husband for Surprise

Defendant

Maroon

All Hallow’s Eve

Mortified Nation

Emo the musical

Have you seen the Listers?

The curse of the witches

Other people’s lives

Star Trek (2009)

Godzilla (2014)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Terminator: Genesis

Stronger

I am spy

The panic conspiracy

Baby boy

Young Adult

Captain Phillips