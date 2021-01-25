50 series and movies that disappear from Netflix this week

As is the case with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month, like all the premieres for January 2021 that open the new year.
But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.
Why does Netflix remove content every month
But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if they are not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”
If a series or movie that you like is going to be unavailable on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.
Series and Movies that are withdrawn at the end of January 2021
Very focused on sagas, this week Harry Potter fans will have to say goodbye to the young wizard, as Netflix removes the 8 films of the saga from its catalog. Also leaving are blockbusters like Deep Blue Sea, JJ Abrams’ Star Trek reboot, the second Godzilla made in Hollywood, Michael Bay’s Transformers, the forgotten Ninja Turtles live-action series released in the late 90s, and up to 8 series based on the iconic Power Rangers franchise:
January 26
The shadow of the truth
January 28
Hostages
The Force
January 30
I dream of dance
The Gentleman Driver
Black sails
January 31
Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 2
My best friend’s Wedding
Power Rangers Dino Charge
Power Rangers Dino Super Charge
Power Rangers S.P.D.
Power Rangers Mystic Force
Power Rangers: Megaforce
Power Rangers: Samurai
Power Rangers: Super Samurai
Power Rangers: Dino Thunder
National Parks Adventure
Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation
Deep blue sea
Like life itself
Total Drama
The cat
The last party
Husband for Surprise
Defendant
Maroon
All Hallow’s Eve
Mortified Nation
Emo the musical
Have you seen the Listers?
The curse of the witches
Other people’s lives
Star Trek (2009)
Godzilla (2014)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Terminator: Genesis
Stronger
I am spy
The panic conspiracy
Baby boy
Young Adult
Captain Phillips