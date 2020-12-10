50% of the watch market in terms of revenue is Apple’s

Apple has expanded its leadership in the global smartwatch market, increasing its market share by 2% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year. Apple also already accounts for almost half of all the money spent by consumers on smart watches. The figures are in the new survey released by Counterpoint Research on Wednesday (9).

According to the company, the Cupertino giant now owns 28% of the smart watch market, which was 26% in the third quarter of 2019. The gain may have been influenced by the launch of the Apple Watch SE, which hit stores in the period. The cheaper, intermediate version was well received by consumers, according to Counterpoint.

In the second position appears Huawei, which managed to remain in the second position thanks to the good performance of its latest models launched, according to the survey, especially the versions aimed at children. The Chinese giant holds a 15% stake.

Samsung closes the podium, increasing its presence, now with 10% of the market. The South Korean brand surpassed the Chinese BBK, which fell to fourth place (7%), while Fitbit and Amazfit appear next, with 6% and 5%, respectively.

Recipe record

Another data revealed by the survey is that Apple’s leadership becomes even stronger in relation to the revenues obtained with smartwatches. In the third quarter, the brand raised $ 2.3 billion in sales of smart watches, an increase of 18% compared to 2019, an amount that represents almost half of the global shipments of the device.

In this regard, Samsung is in second place, despite having stagnated since the beginning of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Still, its revenues grew 59% in the third quarter, after the launch of Galaxy Watch 3.

With regard to regions, China has become the leader in the smartwatch market, surpassing North America after seven quarters. It is also worth mentioning the growth of India, with numbers greater than those of Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.



