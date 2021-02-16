50-minute Nintendo Direct announced tomorrow

The fans were clamoring for more information about Switch games and finally Nintendo answered the prayers: tomorrow (17) at 19h there will be a Nintendo Direct of 50 minutes full of news.

According to the revealed information, the online event will have information from games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other games that will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021. Players have been clamoring for such an event for some time, since the last conventional Direct (other than Minis) was in September 2019. Check out:

For those unfamiliar, Nintendo Direct is a digital presentation with several game announcements and news for Big N games that will arrive in the short term. In 2021, the only game confirmed was Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury, which has already been released – and many fans want to know what else Nintendo has in store for this year.

Will we have news from Metroid Prime 4? And Bayonetta 3? Can you hope to see news from Shin Megami Tensei V or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2? Leave your comment below! Make a note in the agenda: Nintendo Direct will take place at 7 pm ET tomorrow, February 17th.