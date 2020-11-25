$ 50 Billion VanEck Launches Bitcoin ETN Product

VanEck, previously known for his applications for Bitcoin ETF, has launched the Bitcoin ETN product on Deutsche Boerse Xetra, one of Germany’s largest stock exchanges. Having nearly $ 50 billion in assets under its management, VanEck may have opened a new door for BTC with this move.

VanEck Vectors launches Bitcoin ETN

In the statement made by the Frankfurt-based stock exchange today, VanEck Vectors Bitcoin ETN (VBTC) product was announced. The ETN product, also known as debt collateral, will enable investors in the stock market to buy and sell Bitcoin indirectly. Gabor Gurbacs, director of the digital assets strategy division of VanEck, said in a statement on the subject:

“It was one of our top priorities as a company to be able to offer the market a physical, fully supported and listed Bitcoin ETP product on a leading exchange.”

Gurbacs emphasized the importance of this product, emphasizing that they aim and hope to offer innovative, investment-friendly and regulatory investment tools to customers across Europe, Asia and the world.

What does the Bitcoin ETN product do?

Thanks to Bitcoin-backed ETN, investors will be able to take advantage of its price movements without actually buying BTC. VanEck will keep the BTCs, which should be kept ready in return, thanks to its partnership with Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick. It was stated that the total cost of investing with the relevant ETN is 2%. This investment tool is only offered to investors in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Along with the VanEck ETN, there are now three Bitcoin ETNs on Xetra. Similar Bitcoin ETNs were first launched by the ETC Group in June 2020 and then by 21 Shares in July 2020.

These products are expected to increase both the awareness and liquidity of BTC more.



