5 years in prison for arrested manager of BTC-e exchange

A court in Paris sentenced Alexander Vinnik, the director of the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, which is no longer in operation, to 5 years in prison for money laundering.

Vinnik, a Russian citizen, was also charged with extortion, conspiracy and damaging automated data processing systems, but they were dropped by the court. It has also been claimed that Vinnik helped develop the computer virus called “Locky”.

After Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017, he was extradited to France in early 2020. The Russian citizen was arrested by the Greek police at a resort near the city of Thessaloniki, at the request of the US Department of Justice. The ministry described Vinnik as the brainchild of one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges, BTC-e, and accused him of involvement in computer attacks, hacking, ransomware scams, identity theft, bribery of public officials, and drug trafficking. The domain name of the exchange was captured by the FBI and the platform was closed. The stock exchange, which soon resurfaced as WEX, disappeared completely a year later.

After Vinnik’s arrest, the US, Russia and France fought for extradition, and Vinnik was eventually extradited to France. It is alleged that the US is still trying to take Vinnik.



