5 women who made TikTok videos are sentenced to prison!

Will TikTok, which has turned into one of the most popular social media platforms of the last period, rapidly increase the number of users and remove Instagram from its throne? While continuing to raise the question frequently, user data has not been shared with various sources and is highly criticized for videos taken by users.

We recently announced to you that a 5-year-old boy lost his right eye lens while shooting videos to join the TikTok stream. Of course, this platform is shared not only with streams or fun videos but also with informative content.

5 women received prison sentences for their TikTok videos!

This time, TikTok came to the agenda with a prison sentence, since 5 people who shot the TikTok video in Egypt were surprised by the imprisonment. According to the news shared by Sputnik, five women sentenced the social media influencer to two years in prison for violating public morals.

In addition to Hanin Hussam, Muvada al-Edham, and three other women, a 2-year prison sentence was fined 300,000 Euros. If we look at the events in more detail;

Hanin Hussam, who has 1.3 million followers, said in the video he shot in April that women could earn more money by working with him, and then he was detained. Edham was also detained in May. In addition, it is stated that social media phenomena are charged with separate accusations about ‘where they earn their income’.



