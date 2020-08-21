On August 5, Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy Note 20 series, which includes the standard Note20 as you know. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra come with some of the best hardware on the market, but it seems that Samsung is focusing more on the Ultra model. So, what are the 5 unknown features that will come with the Galaxy Note 20 series published by Samsung?

5 unknown features to come with Galaxy Note 20 series

Stunning display, seamless sync with Microsoft services, and the upgraded S Pen are already making headlines, but there’s still more to discover about Samsung’s most powerful Note series ever. Let’s take a look at these five secret tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Galaxy Note 20 series experience.

Capture More of the Moment with One Shot

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra’s camera offers an improved Single Shot experience. The AI-powered feature now allows you to take 14 types of photos and videos simultaneously within 5 to 15 seconds of shooting time.

To use the feature, open the Camera app and tap Single Shot mode from the menu options. Set your capture time by tapping the timer above the camera menu and sliding the timer bar to the setting you want. Next, tap the shutter, slide and the camera will automatically capture the best clips. Once you have finished, tap on the preview thumbnail and you will see the results optimized for the scene you captured.

Advanced Portrait mode

The upgraded Single Shot mode in the Galaxy Note 20 series not only gives you more time to shoot, but also lets you do more with results. Color Gather Portrait has been added to Single Shot and allows you to shoot studio-like portraits by selecting a background color to make your subject stand out.

Share Wi-Fi with Friends

It’s a fact that it is boring to share the Wi-Fi password over and over again when we all entertain guests. Galaxy Note20 series eliminates this tediousness by allowing you to request Wi-Fi access information from your contacts and near field devices.

Find the Best Quality Wi-Fi Connection

While connecting to Wi-Fi in public areas, the Galaxy Note 20 series also makes it easy to find the fastest and most stable signal. When searching for Wi-Fi, the Galaxy Note20 series provides information about sign-in requirements and connection quality under the network name so you can easily find the most stable, secure connection every time.

Share Your Favorite New Song With Your Friend

The Galaxy Note20 series makes it easy to share your favorite song with the upgraded Music Sharing experience. While previously this feature only allowed music to be played on devices connected to a shared friend’s phone, on the Galaxy Note 20 series you can listen to music played on Galaxy Buds connected to your phone and Galaxy Buds connected to your friend’s phone. Simply turn on Music Sharing, choose your friend’s Buds; both Buds will play the same music.

Take Control Over Watching Videos with Bixby

Galaxy Note 20 series gives you more control over your video viewing experience with Bixby voice control. While broadcasting your favorite show on your phone, you can seamlessly switch to the TV screen by saying “Play this show on TV” to Bixby. You can also go back by saying “Replay this show on mobile” for a seamless, uninterrupted viewing experience.

If you miss a scene or want to skip forward, the volume control makes it easy by giving you the power to rewind, fast forward, pause and play content. Voice control can also help you search for something to watch by telling Bixby to play the name of your favorite show.



