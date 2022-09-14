5 Underrated Horror Movies about Space

The setting is important in any story, but it is often so important for scary stories that the location becomes a subgenre. One of the most iconic horror subgenres combines science fiction to create cosmic horror, and it has a long rich history in cinema.

The fundamental cosmic horror film, undoubtedly, remains Ridley Scott’s “Alien”. A simple story about a group of employees of a space company facing a hostile extraterrestrial monster has had a huge impact on the genre. There are plenty of exciting space horror films that explore nightmares, real and theoretical, that can float outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

Sunlight

This 2007 sci-fi film based on a script by Alex Garland tells about a group of engineers performing a ruthless mission to revive a burnt-out sun. He has a solid acting ensemble and a soundtrack that has been borrowed from many other famous films. This is a simple film with a heavy atmosphere of doom. It starts with the position of the Earth slowly freezing to death, and the mission to save the world seems like a guaranteed suicide, even if they are successful. Director Danny Boyle, better known for his dramas about people such as “On the Needle,” “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Steve Jobs,” is more open to science in order to convey a more emotional story. The sunlight is gloomy but beautiful, sad but magnificent, haunting but awe-inspiring. Although it gets crazier as time goes on, becoming something of an ’80s slasher by the third act, it’s a wonderful ride.

Pitch black

Vin Diesel is best known for his portrayal of two characters; Dominic Toretto from the Fast and Furious saga and Richard B. Riddick. This film, released in 2000, is the first and best appearance of the latter. Diesel likes this character so much that he returned to the Fast and Furious franchise only in 2006 in exchange for the rights to Riddick. Pitch Black follows the crew of a prison ship after an emergency landing on a hostile desert planet. When the world’s predators threaten the survivors, they are forced to turn to the most dangerous of their prisoners for survival. The film was shot with a small budget and became a hit. Fans of Riddick’s character flocked to video game sequels and spin-offs, but Riddick has not appeared in horror films of the same type since. Pitch Black is a solid action/horror/sci—fi movie that delivers a lot of fun with its concepts.

Dead Space: The Fall

This part of the long—silent Dead Space franchise is not so much an adaptation as an addition to your favorite series of games. The film takes place before the first game, but after the comic book series. It offers additional context for fans of the game and gives them plenty of bloody sci-fi action movies they’ve come to love. However, newcomers to the series should watch. “The Fall” follows the USG Ishimura, a ship that engages in illegal mining on entire planets as part of a fanatical religious movement. When a terrible flash turns the insides of a ship into an ocean of blood, and its crew into monsters, a handful of survivors will have to fight for survival. It’s an insanely bloody movie, more concerned with disgusting the audience than creating tension, but it’s still a funny movie. At 74 minutes, it’s hardly a full-length movie, but it’s as long as it needs to be.

Social life

In the first English-language film by French director Claire Denis, a small army of death row prisoners is sent on a suicide mission to extract alternative energy from a black hole in deep space. Interestingly, Denis claims that the script came to her in English because she simply cannot imagine people speaking French in space. Robert Pattinson plays one of the many prisoners that one of their crazy interstellar cellmates uses as live scientific experiments in disgusting unethical trials. This is a very unpleasant movie, and not in the funny way that many other space horror movies take. High Life deals with heinous assaults and violence with an unwavering direct image that cuts into the viewer’s psyche. The film is imbued with symbolism, and its story is told intentionally out of order. It may be a tough watch for some, but a really effective script and haunting human drama make it worthwhile.

Pandorum

The 2009 sci-fi horror film “Pandorum” by Christian Alvart, although sharply criticized upon its first release, collects horror as a puzzle. Undoubtedly, a lot of DNA is taken from other works in this genre and beyond, but the film manages to find an original cocktail in this mixture. Ben Foster plays Bauer, one of the few crew members who maintain a space ark designed to colonize a distant planet. When he and his colleague suddenly wake up, they discover that a new threat has taken over the ship. It’s a dynamic, well-shot nightmare supported by Foster’s excellent game. There are a few cheesy moments in it, but the Pandorum is worth a look.