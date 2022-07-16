5 Underrated Horror Films about bugs

Insects are one of the most common subjects of phobia among mankind, and most people have goosebumps on their skin at the thought of this or that small creature. From stinging bees and biting ants to harmless but disgusting creatures like the humble cockroach, insects are scary even without trying.

Technically, spiders are not insects, but the most terrifying invertebrates for most works of art. Insects usually appear as signs of creepiness, but less often take on the role of an antagonist. Killer bugs were once quite common in sci-fi horror films, but the modern genre less often focuses on animals enlarged in size. However, scary bugs can be used in a variety of horror stories.

Mothra

Most kaiju movie fans know Mothra as Godzilla’s most visible ally, but few actually saw the giant beetle’s debut in 1961. Mothra has been linked to Godzilla since day one thanks to their shared director Ishiro Honda. During his career, Honda has made dozens of Kaiju films, almost always returning his creations to join his beloved son. Although Mothra follows Godzilla and Rodan, her tone and pitch are radically different. Mothra’s beautiful colors and good looks contrast sharply with Godzilla’s scaly black nightmare and Rodan’s screeching horror. The film is one of the last works in the kaiju genre, in which there are still elements of horror. Mothra is still a frightening figure who continues to point the finger at the United States and the atomic bomb, with the addition of social satire towards capitalism. Although Mothra has not reached the dizzying heights of the original Gojira, she is still an outstanding player in the kaiju genre.

Deadly Bees

Bees are not often portrayed as villains these days, as a sharp decline in their population threatens most of the Earth’s ecosystem. However, back in the 60s, killer bees were a fairly common source of fear, and there was little actual evidence. A 1941 detective novel titled “The Taste of Honey” served as the inspiration for the 1966 Freddie Francis horror film. Deadly Bees tells a story that may sound like the origin story of the Batman villain. An abnormal beekeeper begins to tell the world that he has bred a strain of deadly insects that he will get sick with if he is not taken seriously. This is not the case, so he leaves the world to fend off countless deadly bees. Pop singer Vicki Robbins must find a bloodthirsty beekeeper and save the day. It’s a bizarre and chaotic disaster movie that’s mostly successful thanks to its cast.

Phase IV

Saul Bass is one of the most interesting figures in the history of cinema, and few modern fans know his name. He created headline sequences, brand logo designs and posters, and also served an unspecified role as a “visual consultant” on various images. The man who created the iconic “Psycho” title sequence, the Kleenex logo and the poster “This Crazy, Crazy, Crazy, Crazy World” has shot exactly one full-length film in his life. This movie was Phase IV, one of the most bizarre and memorable films ever made. The premise asks the immortal question, what if ants became intelligent and took over the world. This is an exceptionally unique film that needs to be seen to be believed, and no generalizations will ever justify it.

Mimic

The second film of the great Guillermo del Toro is a sci-fi nightmare about the dangers of evolution. Those who intend to find the film are advised to look for the director’s version if possible, since it is known that there were some edits in the original version that del Toro was unhappy with. In the film, a couple of scientists are trying to eradicate the plague carried by cockroaches. To solve this problem, they grow a new insect in the laboratory that can secrete a toxin that should destroy infected cockroaches. Their plan succeeded, but over the years their creation evolves. “Mimic” is a unique and disturbing film about monsters, in which pathos is hidden behind the fear of insects. Del Toro is known for his cute monsters, but Mimic also holds a different point of view.

Phenomena

The bizarre twist of the formula is that the bugs are the good guys here. A stellar cast, including Jennifer Connelly and Donald Pleasence, illuminates this bizarre entry in the Italian Giallo tradition, delivered by her most famous name. Dario Argento directs this weird slasher with a supernatural twist. Connelly plays a girl born with an unexplained psychic connection with insects. When a string of horrific murders take place at her boarding school in rural Switzerland, she must use her unique power to solve the case. This unusual slasher is full of very frightening images, but although the insects are creepy, they are on the right side of the conflict this time.