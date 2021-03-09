5 tips on how to find the best deals on Consumer Day

Consumer Day is coming. With so many promotions going on all the time, it’s normal to get lost a little. Therefore, knowing how to find the best offers on the date is essential, and TecMundo is here to give you a boost.

From the tips you can see below, listed by journalist Mark Ellwood, author of Bargain Fever: How to Shop in a Discounted World, the chances of closing a good deal only increase.

So, get ready to roll up your sleeves and get the item you want in the comfort of your home without having to give F5 every time on any page. Come on?

1 – Put your cart aside

When doing your research, apply a two-step process. First, go to a website, put what you want to buy in your cart and forget that it exists. Go back there just a day or two later.

According to Ellwood, this encourages stores to win you over – which can happen in the form of coupons as well as promotions sent exclusively to you.

2 – Customize your social networks

Considering that most promotions appear without notice, creating a reference space in which you can find recommendations from bloggers and product specialists in question is able to provide clues about these surprises.

Therefore, creating term identifiers and activating notifications on social networks will help you reach a particular offer before the general public, as well as follow up on corporate channels of your favorite brands.

3 – Be wary of (almost) everything

Did you receive an indication of a sensational item that you have been waiting for for a long time and it has free shipping? Stay tuned. Sometimes, the novelty comes down to this discount. That is, in relation to the original price, nothing has changed.

Ellwood points out that this is a common technique for attracting audiences from a variety of stores. “Compare the total costs with those of other sites before clicking on finalizing the purchase”, advises the expert.

4 – Clean your browser and, if you can, use a VPN

Still according to the journalist, salespeople are more susceptible to offering discounts to new customers, so creating a profile in your exclusive browser for purchases, free of cookies that report you, or cleaning it is a good move.

In addition, depending on your location, prices may vary more or less. When in doubt, using a VPN to modify your IP comes in handy.

5 – Follow the history

Comparator sites offer a history of prices charged for different items. Before you surrender to an offer that seems unbelievable, take a look at what these portals have to say.

That way, you avoid buying something whose value has increased by 50% in the last 15 days and which is costing exactly the same as always.

Finally, be sure to keep track of coupon grant applications or whose main functionality is to track good deals.

Now that you know how to find the best deals, just don’t go too thirsty and enjoy Consumer Day – and other occasions to come – in the right way: saving for real.