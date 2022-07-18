5 tips for beginners how to spend time on frog island

Time on Frog Island is a unique game in which players are shipwrecked on a colorful, bright and bucolic island. The inhabitants of this island are, of course, frogs, and players must explore and work together with them to repair their broken ship in order to go to the open sea again. Time on Frog Island may not be what players expect, at least at first glance. Despite the fact that the game lulls players into a sense of calm thanks to its relaxing presentation, make no mistake, this is one of the challenging games.

For those players who are not familiar with Time on Frog Island, there is a lot of interesting, interesting and new. From chatting with charming frog inhabitants to running on grass, sand and the ocean, players are offered a sandbox style of play. However, there are a few good things to keep in mind when you first start playing this game.

5 This game doesn’t hold your hand at all

Time on Frog Island is a damn confusing, confusing and ambiguous game that often stands in stark contrast to the game’s bizarre presentation. At the beginning of the game, the captain of your ship is stuck on a seemingly calm island, which is teeming with life, in particular, anthropomorphic inhabitants-frogs. It is clear that the frogs do not understand why this character was shipwrecked on their home island.

From the beginning, the only vague goal is that the players have to fix their little boat to get away. The story interweaves narrative moments with fairy-tale sequences, but it doesn’t explain much. It’s in many ways a game that throws you right into things without telling you what to do next.

4 Research and patience are crucial

Since “Time on Frog Island” is filled with ambiguity, there are two important things to consider when starting this game for the first time; exploration and patience. Exploration is a necessity in this game as there are no comprehensive quests, objectives (other than repairing the ship) or markers. Players are left to their own devices as they wander around the island, hoping to stumble upon a waypoint, some sign or puzzle.

Similarly, patience is required from the player, since this is not a game in which you can hurry. Take the time to understand every part of the island from forests and fields to frog village and mountain peaks. The game also, unfortunately, does not give players a map that can lead to aimless wandering. By focusing on research and patience, you will have a lot more fun playing Time on Frog Island.

3. Talk to each frog and remember their thoughts

Time on Frog Island has no voice acting, traditional quests, waypoints or menus, which, unfortunately, can lead to more frustration than fun. However, this does not mean that the game lacks full direction. The only sure way to figure out what to do next on Frog Island is, of course, to chat with each of the frog inhabitants. These frogs live all over the island, and most of them can be interacted with, but not all of them will be able to talk to the players right away.

Some frogs, such as the artist and the traveler, want to chat with you and will even try to help you if you bring them something first. All this information is not communicated to the player in an easy-to-understand form, but only in the form of pictures inside speech bubbles. Players must interact with the frogs many times to understand what they are looking for and, in turn, how they can help the player repair his ship to escape.

2 Try every item you come across

Many unique items can be found on Frog Island in time, but not all of them will be incredibly useful, at least at the initial stage. The items in this game consist of interactive objects that the player can pick up, such as fruits, bee nests and these little plants that move the player around the map with their rotating aspects. These interactive elements are fun to try, but it’s not always clear what they’re doing until the players see what’s going on.

Another great example of an island in an early game are giant leaves that can be plucked. After that, the player can jump off a high platform or cliff to soar over the terrain, like on a glider from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game also has puzzle elements, such as water lilies, which emit various sound effects after jumping, which players will have to figure out as the game progresses.

1 If in doubt, make a fire and go to bed

Interestingly, Time on Frog Island has a day and night shift, which changes the gameplay in terms of the frogs you can communicate with and how players move around the game world. With the onset of evening, the player’s character will start yawning.