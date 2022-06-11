5 tips for beginners for Square Keeper

Square Keeper is an ultra—simple but infinitely challenging puzzle game with a limited budget that revolves around using maps to move and fight through dozens and dozens of dungeon rooms. Although at first glance the game may seem simple and straightforward, after only a few stages, players quickly realize that it will take a lot of effort and mental abilities to complete each stage.

Instead of offering extensive tutorials and intense game scenarios, Square Keeper prefers to throw players right into the thick of the game, starting right in the dungeon, hoping to survive by using the cards correctly. The combination of diving into the dungeon, card movements and abilities, as well as strategic thinking over puzzles will surely test your gaming character. Here are some things to consider when using Square Keeper for the first time.

5 Understanding different types of maps

The gameplay of Square Keeper is to use certain cards that define things like movement, attacks, abilities, and the like. However, in this game, players cannot move freely. The game has a set boundary where players can actually move through moves based on maps and tiles. First of all, Square Keeper is a puzzle game, and knowing this from the very beginning will guide players to the right train of thought.

Every action in this game requires the use of a card. It all starts quite simply: players only need to move to one or two places, attack the enemy and avoid one or two traps. However, some cards, especially battle cards, have nuances that you should be aware of. For example, a basic sword attack card attacks an enemy, but also moves you to an area where the enemy falls in battle.

4 The direction of the enemy is of paramount importance

Something that is not explicitly explained in Square Keeper is that players must be fully aware of the enemy’s location and direction. You can’t just walk in front of a lot of enemies without facing the consequences. For example, if someone steps in front of a spider, he will quickly and effectively help him meet his demise. The only way to get around the spider is to approach it with movement cards or use a spear to attack from a distance.

Such things are important to keep in mind, especially when the game throws various enemies in front of the players, such as slimes, goblins and the like. Just know that it is important to remember in which direction the enemies are looking. This will help you strategically use maps to navigate through or through them.

3 There is usually only one way through the stage

While the stages in this game look large and extensive, most of this area is just a placeholder to concretize the location and environment of the game. In fact, players can really only move within a certain parameter, which, of course, is dictated by the cards. One of the biggest frustrations and obstacles to progress in this game comes down to the fact that, generally speaking, there is only one main path through each of the dungeon stages.

Figuring out which path is the right one will require a large dose of trial and error, which can be a boon or a hindrance, depending on the type of player. Fortunately, the game allows players to quickly restart at any time if they make a mistake. Of course, it is unpleasant to know that there is only one path and that this path is created only by the cards that the game gives you at the beginning of each new stage of the dungeon.

2 No, there are no hints or special features to simplify the task

Square Keeper can be an incredibly frustrating and difficult game, period. There’s little room for mistakes in the game, and unless you’re a puzzle genius, it’s likely that players will die over and over again until they hopefully make a breakthrough with the right cards. Many similar puzzle games give players a hint system either from the beginning or after they spend too much time at one stage. Square Keeper is not one of those games.

To reduce this stress, try to think ahead before using each of the cards. The rooms of the dungeon are usually quite small, but forethought is required to advance. For example, a room full of villains standing next to each other may look impenetrable. However, if someone sees that there are moves, attacks and a spear in the available hand of the card, players can quickly realize that the spear can be used to open the way for further attacks.

1. Players can freely replay any completed stage for training

The only real way Square Keeper throws a dice to players is the fact that players can replay any completed stage. While it may not seem so useful, it is often useful to replay certain stages that have proven difficult in order to learn patterns with enemies and maps. There are less than 50 stages in the game, so it’s not a bad idea to replay any of them.