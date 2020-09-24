5 things you should know about webitcoin

Versatile and advanced trading opportunities

Vebitcoin is a crypto value trading platform that started its activities with Turkish Lira / Bitcoin transaction on September 20, 2017. It offers versatile and advanced trading opportunities aimed at faster adoption of cryptos worldwide. It allows users on the platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using trading tools and mechanisms. It is very easy to use for all members with 3 languages ​​supported.

Reasonable fees, strong trading algorithm

While the options available for cryptocurrency trading are increasing day by day with hundreds of platforms emerging, few are actually suitable for investment. Most of the crypto trading platforms in the market cannot bring the basic qualities to the customer. Vebitcoin plans to overcome this obstacle and focuses more on qualifications. These include a reasonable trading fee, adequate liquidity, adequate trading tools, security, hedging mechanisms, adequate trading pairs, and most importantly, a solid trading algorithm.

Vebitcoin aims to increase the adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide by providing 24/7 support to its users through its versatile and easy-to-use platform, while at the same time allowing them to achieve their financial freedom.

Partnership with leading security company BitGo: Assets are insured

Users can choose from a wide range of available cryptocurrencies to trade on Vebitcoin, and new trading pairs are added regularly. As of now, there are 27 cryptocurrencies that you can trade on Vebitcoin. Of these Algorand (ALGO) and Ripple (XRP), opened to trade with Vebitco it is the first time in Turkey. Also crypto world’s most important currencies Vebitcoin cold storage with the crypto-currency bank bitgo’s partner for Turkey. As part of this collaboration, all products and assets on the exchange are backed by an insurance policy.

Separate network system

A separate network system has been used for a long time in order to provide better service in the Bitcoin transfer network for your transfers to be made by users in Vebitcoin. stock market investments we have made in Turkey and the Turkish Lira investor friendly deal with 7/24 can perform clearing operations.

The best safety equipment

Opposite applications are also used in the platform in order to prevent situations that harm the user such as phishing. Vebitcoin serves with Microsoft infrastructure. It has the best security equipment in the world. In this way, you can make your investments and corporate payments safely. You can make your deposits and withdrawals in the fastest way thanks to its easy buy-sell feature. It is one of the first institutions to introduce smart contracts to users. In this way, you will not have problems in transfer processes. Smart contracts provide users with ease of investment and you can use this feature in the most secure way in Vebitcoin.



