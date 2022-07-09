5 Things We Liked about Arcadegeddon (and 2 Things We Don’t like)

Arcadegeddon is a fast-paced, fluid, and highly engaging solo or multiplayer online experience. Blending elements of roguelike games, co-op games, and competitive multiplayer games, Arcadegeddon seeks to keep players glued to the screens during every minute of gameplay. Players will help the arcade mastermind Uncle Gilly to restore the arcade gaming scene in the dystopian, cyberpunk cityscape.

Apart from being a feast for the senses, Arcadegeddon is simply a blast to play as a lone wolf or with other people online. Jumping into the arcade simulation for just one more go is intense, enjoyable, and utterly exciting. For those who are new to Arcadegeddon or for those who have been playing since its release, there are so many things to love about this game but not everything is perfect.

7 Love: A Presentational Masterpiece

Arcadegeddon is a truly gorgeous game to behold. The game’s neon-drenched, cyberpunk atmosphere pairs perfectly with the game’s cartoony vibe and style. From Gilly’s Arcade to the various biomes and zones players encounter during gameplay, this game is a true feast for the senses. Everything in this game just pops with vibrancy and color.

It’s almost surprising just how much flourish there is to this game, especially as players venture to the Mystic Isles to the Downtown area and even the Hellscape zone, which pops with orange, red, and purple hues. Even the enemy designs, main character designs, and weapon attacks showcase a loving attention to detail that is rarely seen in online multiplayer games.

6 Love: Incredibly Fun Moment-To-Moment Gameplay

Simply put, the third-person action shooter gameplay in Aracadegeddon is downright fun. From the moment players get their hands on a weapon and start exploring the various computer simulation-like zones, it’s quite clear the developers wanted this experience to be fluid and polished, always immersing players in the moment.

On the surface, Arcadegeddon looks like any run-of-the-mill third-person shooter, however, dig a bit deeper and the game really reveals itself as a solo or team-based roguelike experience. Running through the various zones with the difficulty ramping up, destroying robots with creatively designed weapons, and utilizing special abilities along the way makes Arcadegeddon stand out from its counterparts.

5 Dislike: Very Hard To Tell What Each Weapon Does Or Doesn’t Do

Despite the actual gameplay being a pure blast to experience, it’s not entirely perfect. Arcadegeddon features a plethora of creative and quirky weapons to equip, with three of them being able to take a place in a character’s arsenal at any given time. New weapons are typically discovered through colored chests strewn about the stages that are typically somewhat hidden, especially for the rarer pink and gold chests.

While this isn’t exactly a looter shooter, there are a surprising number of weapons to try out. The biggest gripe most players have with Arcadegeddon is that it’s so darn hard to tell what weapons actually do in this game. Each weapon looks vastly different from the one next to it and once a chest is open, everything just explodes out for players to pick. A new weapon can be picked up to try out but apart from that, there’s really not a good way to know what each weapon is like, something that can lead to frustration.

4 Love: NPC Challenges That Tie Into The Story

One of the best aspects of Arcadegeddon is how NPC challenges and rewards tie directly into the game’s overarching story about saving Gilly’s Arcade from the evil corporation, Fun Fun Co. After the substantial tutorial, Gilly informs you that there are a bunch of NPC factions that can aid the player in their journey.

Each of these quirky NPCs gives a ton of exposition to the game world at large, but, more importantly, they offer unique main and side challenges that players can take part in during the co-op or competitive realms. These challenges vary quite a bit but often come down to surviving enough stages, using certain weapons, getting a certain number of eliminations, and the like. These longer-form challenges always reward players with XP, tickets (in-game currency), and cosmetic goodies to equip.

3 Love: Rewards Galore

Arcadegeddon has so, so many rewards, seemingly around each and every turn. From quick rewards like XP which help boost a player’s overall level to unlock power tokens to specific cosmetics, weapon tints, and character upgrades, there are a ton of things to unlock by naturally playing the game. The game’s main currency are tickets. Tickets can be used to unlock clothing options, accessories, various tints, and the like.

The is constantly offering rewards to players both from challenges and in-game by opening up loot chests, taking on challenging bosses, and the like. The gameplay itself keeps the game feeling fresh but it certainly doesn’t hurt that players are rewarded with goodies after almost every run through the arcade.

2 Dislike: Small Text And User Interface

This might be a very small (pun intended) point to make but it begs to be mentioned given how much stuff is on screen at any given time in Arcadegeddon. Basically, the text and overall user interface are way, way too tiny to enjoy, at least on television. Playing this game on consoles on a regular television can make seeing the challenge text, quest text, and weapon stats very hard to see.

It’s likely that something like this could be patched out in the future, however, as it currently stands, it does detract from an otherwise polished and immersive experience. This becomes most apparent when looting weapons and items as it can be very tough to notice the difference between weapons and item pickups.

1 Love: Solo, Co-op, And Competitive Experiences

Arcadegeddon thrives off of the way it gives all players a way to enjoy the experience. For lone wolves, the solo arcade runs or competitive modes are great and the difficulty seems to scale to match that. For co-op players, these same experiences are bolstered by the additional players and mayhem that ensue.

Similarly, challenges aren’t linked to solo or co-op, something that ensures every type of player can enjoy Arcadegeddon. On a side note, the game could actually use some sort of a battle royale mode given the expansive biomes and stages, chest rarity looting, numerous weapons and items, and just the general feel of the moment-to-moment gameplay. Even without that, there is so much to enjoy about the arcade and competitive modes in this game.