5 things not to do on Consumer Day

In Brazil, Consumer Day emerged as a way to reinforce the rights provided for in Law No. 8,078 / 91, better known as the Consumer Code. Over time, the date has become an opportunity to shop with discounts, as physical and online stores have started offering promotions, free shipping and other special conditions.

The date, which is celebrated worldwide, occurs on the Wednesday of the week of March 15 in Brazilian lands. This year, therefore, promotions will be concentrated on the 17th. Just like on Black Friday, it is worth watching during the seven days, since certain stores launch promotions already on Monday. But before you go shopping, here are some essential security practices to keep your data safe:

1. Don’t buy from stores with URLs without HTTPS

Trusted sites have an “S” in the URL address, a kind of security certificate in terms of connecting to the device. In general, this means that personal, credit card and bank details will not be intercepted at the time of purchase.

In fact, it is common for https: // sites to display a closed padlock before the page’s address – which usually appears in green. This tip is valid for all sites, including those that are the focus of phishing attacks: pages of banks, credit unions and other financial institutions.

Although it is interesting, we do not recommend the isolated application of this tip, since scammers manage to acquire certificates to deceive users. To reinforce security when shopping, check out the following tips.

2. Escape sites from the Procon list

Before making a purchase, check if the site has been classified by Procon as untrustworthy. There are lists in several states, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Santa Catarina. The initiative appeared in 2012 and, since then, the institution updates the names periodically. The selection includes online stores that received complaints, were notified and did not respond or did not have their responsible located.

3. Do not use public wifi networks

Events like Black Friday and Consumer Week create a sense of urgency that, in some cases, can lead the user to buy over the wi-fi from places like shopping malls, airports, bars and restaurants.

While public Wi-Fi networks are tempting, they pose a major threat. That’s because, through them, hackers can intercept the connection between the network and the device and access its information. Therefore, the recommendation is to avoid them always – not only during promotional seasons, but throughout the year.

4. Dispense offers with shortened links

A very common practice is to create fake links with promotions that are shared via email, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook and Instagram. These links simulate large store websites and aim to steal consumer data (and even money). So, if you are faced with an unmissable promotion, do not click on the link. Go to the original website and see if the offer is valid.

5. Avoid downloading unknown apps

Finally, it is important to pay attention to the applications. Several websites offer coupons or special conditions for in-app purchases, and numerous fake programs come up to hook the customer. So, always check the authenticity of the app before downloading it.