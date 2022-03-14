5 Technologies to be Used for the First Time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to approach day by day, the excitement of football fans is increasing. This giant organization, which the world is looking forward to, is also preparing to include many technological innovations.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is held every four years and is one of the largest organizations in the world, will start on 21 November 2022 in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The organization will end with the final match to be held on December 18, and the winning national team of the final match will write its name in football history.

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will take its place in history as the Middle East Region’s first World Cup. The organization, which will bring hundreds of millions to the screens, will also include many firsts for FIFA in terms of technology. In addition to the semi-automatic offside technology, other technological firsts we will see at the forefront this year will be as follows:

The new technologies we will see at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Cooling technology

The fact that the organization will be held in November will not change anything for the heat of Qatar. However, the stadium, where the World Cup will take place, was designed to maintain the optimum temperature of 26 degrees, no matter what the temperature is outside. The cooling technology in the stadium offers 40% more efficiency compared to conventional cooling technologies.

Renewable energy solutions

Besides the efficiency of cooling technology, the stadium uses renewable energy solutions wherever possible to fight carbon neutrality. Solar panels, which are pre-placed around the stadium and in the parking lots, will provide support in meeting the energy needs of the stadium and its surroundings. With these features, the 22nd FIFA World Cup will be the most sustainable World Cup.

retractable roofs

In Qatar, where cooling and heating will play a critical role, the design of roofs will also play a major role. The roofs have a retractable design, minimizing the energy required for heating and cooling.

Smart Wi-Fi and charging units

In an age where our lives depend on batteries, the wind turbine and solar panels placed around will enable wireless charging of mobile devices and also offer Wi-Fi connectivity.

Inclusive technologies for people with disabilities

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will also carry the title of the most accessible World Cup in history, with audio descriptions for the visually impaired, digital content and visual navigation technologies for the hearing impaired.