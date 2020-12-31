5 technological trends for 2021! Details

There is certainly a long way to go before considering the world as a post-covid environment. This means that, in 2021, many technological trends incorporated into the business will be maintained and even improved, some until a herd immunity is established, others because they have fallen in the taste of consumers. See some trends for 2021.

1. Home office and videoconference

Remote work is likely to continue on the rise in 2021. Startup less than ten years ago, Zoom has become one of the largest videoconferencing companies on the planet, as well as other tools like Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts.

2. Non-contact deliveries

Another trend created during the pandemic, contactless deliveries in the United States increased by 20% compared to 2019. Today companies like DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart offer drop-off delivery options, which were eventually adopted by Grubhub and Uber Eats. The scenario is so promising that the Chinese Meituan, and the American startups Mana, Starship and Nuro started using robots in the service.

3. Telehealth and telemedicine

Clinics and healthcare institutions have adapted to reduce exposure to coronavirus, and have started offering medical consultations in video chats, diagnoses made by AI avatars, electronic prescriptions and non-contact medication delivery. For 2021, Forrester Research predicts nearly 1 billion virtual consultations in the United States.

4. 5G infrastructure

Already started in several countries in 2020, the 5G internet technology will have infrastructure updates, new utilities and applications, reflected in big techs and startups, but also in people’s lives, in connected homes, smart cities and autonomous mobility.

5. AI, robotics, internet of things and industrial automation

In 2021, with the return of economic activity, automation, with the use of AI, robotics and the internet of things, will be a solution to operate manufacturing during the transition to normality. Some vendors like UBTech Robotics in China and CloudMinds in the US will be on the rise.



