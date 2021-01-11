5 tablet options to study! Here are Details

Since technology came into our lives, a lot has changed. However, one of the most impacted areas was education. Thanks to the internet and mobile devices, it is possible to acquire knowledge easily and almost anywhere. And one of the best ways to do that is to have a good tablet to study.

In this article, we have separated five options for you who are looking for a good tablet to study at home, in college, at school or anywhere. These are also good options for those looking for a drawing tablet, since many of them have support for the pen. Check out.

Positive Tablet T770, 32GB

If you need a cheap 7 inch tablet option, this Philco model is a good choice. In addition to the slightly larger size than a smartphone, the device has HD resolution, which is good for reading articles on the internet, PDFs, books and other reference materials.

In terms of performance, the model has a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM, which is sufficient for other basic activities, such as browsing social networks, using e-mail and video conferencing apps, such as Zoom and Skype.

Equipped with Android 9.0 (Pie), this tablet for studying still has all the apps on the Play Store available. For those who want to save money, this is certainly a great option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 Tablet, 32GB

If you’re looking for a slightly more powerful tablet model, this option from Samsung is interesting. The Galaxy Tab A has an 8-inch display and HD resolution, ideal for viewing study materials, such as PDFs, books and web pages.

The high capacity battery, with 5,100 mAh, is capable of withstanding a whole day of moderate use, which includes calls by video applications or online classes. For these activities, the tablet has a 2 MP front camera, which helps in interacting with the content.

This particular model still supports an operator chip, which means that you don’t have to be stuck with a Wi-Fi connection. With the device’s 4G, you can study with this tablet anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A S Pen, 32GB

This other model of Galaxy Tab A stands out for having support for S Pen, the interaction pen from Samsung. In addition to making this device a tablet for drawing, the pen also makes studies much easier, allowing the creation of quick comments, highlighting in text and the creation of drafts in the form of drawings.

The model also brings some significant improvements to facilitate interaction with the pen, such as the Full HD resolution of the 8-inch display. This study-friendly tablet also supports carrier chip, which means it can be used independently from a Wi-Fi network.

Thanks to the octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM, the model easily handles most student applications.