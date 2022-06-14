5 “Star Wars” Series That Disney Should Make Next for Disney+

“The Mandalorian” on Disney+ introduced “Star Wars” fans to a living element of the galaxy that existed outside of the Skywalker storyline. Then we got The Boba Fett Book and Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. We know that there are still a few more Star Wars series ahead, and this is great news for fans. We have some ideas for five Star Wars episodes that Disney should make (with fictional titles!).

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi | Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.

1. “Vader”

Now that Hayden Christensen is back in the role of Darth Vader, it makes it possible to start almost from scratch. We know how he turned to the Dark Side, thanks to the prequel trilogy. The original trilogy showed us how his journey ends, but Vader’s remaining time as ruler of the galaxy can be confiscated. Obi-Wan Kenobi gives us another look at his story, but if we delve into the times of Vader, the Sith lord and the fearsome ruler — whether it’s a limited series or a multi—season arc – it will help make the character even more three-dimensional.

So far, the Disney+ “Star Wars” series has focused on good guys or morally flexible characters who end up doing the right thing. Fans deserve to dive deeper into the dark side, and Vader is a great opportunity to do that.

2. “Marshal”

Cobb Vanth appears in both The Mandalorian and The Boba Fett Book. However, he doesn’t spend too much time on screen in any of them, which feels like cheating. Timothy Oliphant gave the character a strong presence and personality for the little screen time he got, which made us want more.

Vant’s story goes much deeper into the trilogy of novels “Star Wars: Consequences”. Fans deserve to see how he acquired Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor and defended Mos Pelgo for years.

3. “Fenek Shand”

Fennek Shand from Ming-Na Wen first appeared on screen in “Mandalorian” and served as an adviser and confidant of Boba Fett. The last time we saw her on screen, she took care of the remnants of the Syndicate after the Battle of Mos Espa.

Shand also rarely appears in the “Bad Batch”, but it is clear that she has the potential to explore her career as a bounty hunter, mercenary and assassin. Fans deserve a deeper look at the character, which will also open the doors to new crossovers by Boba Fett and Dean Jarin. Added bonus? Ming-Na Wen has further cemented her reputation as a Disney legend who has made feature and animated films and television.

4. “Mercenary and Mentor”

Kad Bane appeared in the last two chapters of The Boba Fett Book. He is more active in the Clone Wars, but his screen time in Star Wars is limited. However, fans deserve to see more of the infamous and fearsome bounty hunter and mercenary.

As a Star Wars limited series, our “Mercenary and Mentor” will talk about how Bane mentors a young Boba Fett and helps create fans of bounty hunters. And, of course, it will be accompanied by a lot of risky adventures and encounters with other nefarious characters.

5. “Shiv Palpatine”

All three Star Wars trilogies give fans a glimpse of Ian McDiarmid playing Senator and then Emperor Palpatine. How about a backstory made for the small screen?

In “Sheva,” we’ll follow a young, Force-curious Palpatine as he explores the Dark Side and joins mentor Darth Plagueis. Another option (which would require a different name) for the “Star Wars” series could be the flip side of “Rogue One” and explore the fan theory about the reasons why Palpatine built the Death Stars.

Disney seems to be moving away from the Skywalker saga, but exploring how Shiv Palpatine becomes a Sith lord will help tell a story that fans have known since the first movies hit theaters.

